On Aug. 10, President Biden signed the PACT Act, a new law that expands benefits to veterans exposed to toxic substances. The bipartisan legislation includes the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, which allows our military members who were stationed at Camp Lejeune to file suit against the federal government for the diseases and medical conditions they developed due to the contaminated water.
Camp Lejeune is a military base in North Carolina that every Marine passes through during his or her training. Between 1953 to 1987, the government dumped toxic chemicals into the groundwater supply at Camp Lejeune. This contaminated water was then consumed by the Marines, their family members living on base, contractors on base, and other workers stationed there. In 1982, volatile organic compounds were found in the drinking water that was produced by multiple water treatment plants at Camp Lejeune. This includes PCEs, TCEs, Benzene and vinyl chloride. The government identified chemicals in the water at a rate more than 100 times the maximum contamination levels set by the EPA. For decades, people at Camp Lejeune were becoming very ill. Many people, including young children, died. Until the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, military members and others affected by the water contamination were unable to sue the federal government for its involvement in this atrocity, as the government has immunity from such lawsuits. The Camp Lejeune Justice Act waives that immunity and lets those affected by the water contamination file suit in the Eastern District of North Carolina.
The criterion for filing a lawsuit is quite clear. First, the person must have spent at least 30 days at Camp Lejeune from 1953 to 1987. Second, the person must have one of the recognized medical conditions. Studies have shown that the water contamination at Camp Lejeune has been linked to the following injuries: bladder cancer, cardiac birth defects, kidney cancer, Leukemia, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Parkinson’s Disease, kidney disease, multiple myeloma, liver cancer and systemic sclerosis/scleroderma. Additionally, other medical conditions may be linked to the water contamination, including: breast cancer, esophageal cancer, brain cancer, pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer, rectal cancer and lung cancer. If you spent more than 30 days at Camp Lejeune from 1952 to 1987, and if you have been diagnosed with any of these medical conditions, you may be eligible to file a lawsuit.
We are at the absolute earliest stages of litigation. There are still many questions that need to be answered before people should file their lawsuits. All cases must be filed in the same federal court in North Carolina. It is important that you contact a lawyer who will litigate your case him or herself and not simply send it out to another firm. It is also important that the firm you choose has the resources and experience to litigate such important cases. Unfortunately, there is a significant amount of misinformation on the internet about these cases and who is eligible. For more information, go to snyderwenner.com/campLejeune.
Brian Snyder was born and raised in Arizona. He joined Snyder & Wenner in 2008, after compiling a distinguished record of achievement at Brandeis University and at Chapman University School of Law. He focuses his practice on medical malpractice cases (including birth injuries, surgical errors, radiology errors and misdiagnoses) and trucking crash cases that result in death or catastrophic injury.
