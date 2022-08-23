Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues due to runoff. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 830 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 649 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Phoenix, Glendale, Metro Center, Downtown Glendale, North Mountain Park and Arrowhead Mall. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 657 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Gila Bend, Bosque, Cotton Center and Sonoran National Monument. This includes the following highways... AZ Route 85 between mile markers 121 and 130. AZ Route 238 near mile marker 1...and between mile markers 10 and 13...and between mile markers 2 and 6. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 745 PM MST. * At 706 PM MST, a cluster of severe thunderstorms was located 16 miles south of Gila Bend Auxiliary Field, or 20 miles south of Gila Bend, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Maricopa County. This includes AZ Route 85 between mile markers 14 and 31. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE PHOENIX METRO AREA THROUGH TUESDAY... The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has extended an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix Metro Area through Tuesday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. You are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/phoenix or call 602-771-2300.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 654 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...north of I-10 northwest of Buckeye. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES... At 441 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Apache Junction, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Superstition Mountains and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways... US Highway 60 between mile markers 197 and 200. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Major flooding is occurring or about to begin in Apache Junction along Weekes Wash and Palm Wash. Low water crossings impassable along with bridge crossings possibly over topped and closed. Streets may be impassable. Numerous breakouts along Weekes Wash and Palm Wash anticipated. Widespread flood impacts expected. Multiple mobile home and RV parks likely to see flooding impacts. Multiple residential structures and properties likely to be flooded with water. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for... Central La Paz County in west central Arizona... Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 815 PM MST. * At 714 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Vicksburg Junction to near Wintersburg, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...Near zero visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 12 and 87. US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 45. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 89 and 112. Locations impacted include... Quartzsite, Kofa Wildlife Refuge, Brenda and Palm Canyon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. &&

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 745 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 506 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, McDowell Mountain Park, Scottsdale Airport, Rio Verde and Desert Ridge Marketplace. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 609 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Surprise, Buckeye, Circle City and Morristown. This includes the following highways... US Highway 60 between mile markers 100 and 104...and between mile markers 117 and 121. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 1 and 3. This includes the following streams and drainages... Wagner Wash, Woodchopper Wash, Hartman Wash, Flying E Wash, Sols Wash, Grass Wash, San Domingo Wash, Cemetery Wash, Jimmie Wash, Red Cloud Wash, Dead Horse Wash, Hassayampa River, Mill Wash, Daggs Wash, Ox Wash, Jackrabbit Wash, Star Wash, Little San Domingo Wash, Trilby Wash and Powerline Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for... Central La Paz County in west central Arizona... Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 745 PM MST. * At 646 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 7 miles south of Bouse to near Cotton Center, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 6 and 133. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 84 and 108. US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 53. Locations impacted include... Glendale, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Gila Bend, Tonopah, Cashion, Litchfield Park, Quartzsite, Palo Verde, Brenda, Liberty, Vicksburg Junction, Vicksburg and Palo Verde Nuclear Generation Station. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. &&