Two ingredients for success are image and self-confidence. Image is an outside experience, while self-confidence resonates inside each of us.
When we have self-confidence and act positively, we project an image of success. It’s amazing to see how people respond to us when the appropriate message is given to them.
Having worked with many people who want to decorate their personal or professional spaces, I’ve seen how important it is to understand my clients’ needs and wants — particularly in the areas of energy and comfort. Their environment can play a key role in giving them confidence.
As a rule, people pay too much attention to how a room is to be decorated and not enough on how they feel about what they’re putting in the room. Creating a room that celebrates you — as your authentic self — brings out the best in you and your actions towards others.
My clients’ question about how they should decorate their homes or offices led me to understand that my role is not to tell them how to decorate or how to live, but to guide, encourage and inspire them.
How do you create an environment that meets your needs and your desires? Every interior design project begins with your inner voice. The magic is you! You, have to discover how you want to live and express yourself in your most personal environment.
Here’s an example of the magic. A lawyer asked me to decorate her new office. At our initial visit, I noted that everything in her current office was brown. Before we started the process, I asked her to be “colorized.” She was amazed to discover, that she was definitely a “winter,” and had been living as an “autumn”.
Using these color changes made her feel differently about herself. She changed her car, her stationery, the flowers she buys, her home, her office, her wardrobe and her makeup. She went from dressing in and living with soft, muted beiges and browns to her winter colors in vibrant tones such as magenta, purple, black, white and gray.
We went shopping for her new office and found a magenta painting of a woman with a black hat. We decided to hang this picture behind her desk and build her office around it. This way, her clients would associate her with the picture, which was of a strong, confident woman — the image she wanted to project.
After a year of practicing law with her new look, she called me and said, “You are responsible for tripling my income.” When I asked why, she responded, “My new colors have given me power, strength and self-confidence. Now when I walk into a courtroom, I carry myself differently. I feel powerful.”
Have you been colorized? It’s worth your time to discover what colors are best for you. You don’t have to change everything immediately as my client did but take that first step and learn more about yourself. The good news is that the colors you look the best in are also the colors you feel the best in.
Color brings life to you and life to your rooms. And remember, rooms have no feelings, YOU DO!
If you would like to you what your best colors are, take my Color & Design Profile free of charge at www.bajaromethod.com.
