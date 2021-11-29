Q: I’m going to decorate a room in my home. Is it important to do a furniture layout (plan) of my room on paper before buying the first piece of furniture?
A: Yes, it is necessary. From the moment you begin a project to placing the last piece, you must consider the total picture. Having the plan on paper gives you another perspective — a bird’s-eye view of the room. It’s as if you are above your room looking down, seeing how everything works together.
Obviously, everything has size. First, measure your room. Use a piece of graph paper and draw your walls, windows and door openings. Make each box equal one foot.
Now draw and place each piece of furniture where you think you want it. The function of the room must be considered, because each room has a different purpose.
This is the time to try something unexpected. Place a piece of furniture in a corner or at an angle. Depending on the room, you can place something behind a sofa, the bed or a chair. It’s much easier to erase a pencil line than to move furniture. Try several different arrangements.
How does it look? Is it balanced? Does it flow? Do the traffic patterns work? Keep in mind the scale of each piece and how it relates to the other pieces. Dimension and placement are central to seeing if the pieces fit properly in the room and are in balance with each other.
Make sure:
- There is enough leg room in front of a chair for people to sit and cross their legs comfortably.
- When placing the dining room table, the chairs should be placed approximately three feet from the wall so people can get in and out easily.
- The placement of tables and lamps is convenient for people to reach when sitting or lying in bed.
- If you plan to use a rug, determine how much of the floor you want it to cover. Watch where the furniture falls on the edges. Either go to the edge of a piece of furniture or under it. Make sure all the legs of the same piece of furniture are either on or off the carpet.
You now have a plan and the dimensions of the furniture you need to buy. You know how long sofas should be, how wide and deep chairs should be and the size of the tables you’ll need. Shopping will be so much easier because you have the right information.
One more caution: Many times, we buy too much. Unless you like a cluttered look, good design requires fewer pieces. Each piece, well chosen, will work effectively where it is placed.
You will also notice that each piece you bring into the room changes the balance and feeling of the space. Look at what is happening to the room and how you react to it. If it feels right, it is right. If it doesn’t feel right, change it. Let your feelings guide you.
Remember, rooms have no feelings, you do!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.