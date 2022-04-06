Even though our visual sense is the strongest, we must not neglect the other senses we possess when decorating our homes. Generally, we look to see what is visually pleasing. Often, we forget our other senses and ignore satisfying them.
For instance, what do we like to hear around us? Do we like the sound of birds singing? Or do we prefer music or the news playing on the radio or TV in the background? What do we like to smell? Is it dinner cooking or the fragrance of flowers in a vase? (There was a Nobel Prize awarded for work on the sense of smell.) What do we like to taste? Perhaps it’s the first flavor-of-the-day juice, coffee, or cereal. And what is our favorite thing to touch? Is it the fabric on our favorite chair, or the touch of a child’s cheek?
Our senses help us express who we are, and they show up in our behavior and choices. The environment is full of the stimuli which call upon our senses to react. Often all five senses are being stimulated at the same time. When we are unaware of what’s stimulating us, we may be pulled into a negative direction. We may become sad or angry or lose our patience.
On the other hand, we may suddenly feel happy or creative, or have a burst of energy. This can come from feeling the touch of a soft chair to sink into or taste a delicious homemade piece of apple pie. It can come from reading a great book or seeing a beautiful picture.
Visual clues are all around us. Plants brought into homes, for example, connect us with nature. It’s also important to acknowledge nature by being aware of the direction you are facing. Be a human compass. You can bring in plants, water, sunlight, and a fish tank, and know the weather outside by your interior views of what you see out the window.
People love windows because they bring light and life in. Lighting is symbolic and an aspect of emotion. Shadows created by low-level lighting add interest, emotions, and ambience. Perfect light is daylight, and the closest we get to that is with full-spectrum lighting. This is healing light, which is a balance between warm and cool colors. For instance, red warms our bodies and blue cools us down.
Touch is intimacy in our environment. It helps us feel our environment and gives it stability. We can fool our eyes, but not our sense of touch. Touch knows if something is hot or cold. Touch is more how it feels than looks, such as with our favorite chair or pillow. We not only touch with our hands but with our whole bodies.
Our beds, where we rest and rejuvenate our bodies, are an example of the sense of touch. Sleep allows us to heal—sleeping well is essential to how we experience our day. So, our bed must feel good. Consider your pillows, your blanket, your sheets and even the color of your sheets. (Many people can feel the color vibrate even with their eyes closed.)
When we make choices as to what to put in our environment, those choices influence and affect us consciously and unconsciously. Most often we call upon the familiar sights, sounds, smells, textures, and taste so we are comfortable. Less often we look to the unfamiliar to take us out of our expected space to stimulate and arouse our interest.
Knowing the intention of what you want to create in your environment, always consider your senses. Remember, rooms have no feelings, YOU do!
Barbara Kaplan, IFDA and Allied ASID, is a mindful living interior designer and the founder of Barbara’s Picks. For more information, call 480.998.5088 or visit www.barbaraspicks.com.
