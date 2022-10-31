Jack-o-lanterns, flying ghosts and 6-foot-tall skeletons—it must be Halloween!
In October, fun, fall decorations light up neighborhoods across the Valley while the weather starts to cool down. However, many homeowners tend to notice more bugs after this holiday. Could it be the pumpkins on the porch? The Halloween candies? Certain decorations or even certain lights? These can increase the likelihood of pest infestations.
Here are tips to keep out spooky, creepy crawlers, especially scorpions that are still active in these temperatures:
Be mindful of pumpkins
Pumpkin carving is a tradition that goes back to the 1600s. The Jack-o-Lantern glow is a classic Halloween decoration, but porch pumpkins can attract all types of bugs. Be sure to check your pumpkins for any rotting, as this attracts flies, ants and roaches. When picking a pumpkin, look for the freshest in the patch and use lemon on the exterior for lasting freshness.
This bug beacon should also include a citronella candle to ward off mosquitos and ants. Most importantly, keep pumpkins out of the path of direct sunlight. This is the fastest way to ensure they droop before the holiday is over.
Where’s the candy?
As kids are running to and from every house in the neighborhood, candy is bound to end up in random areas of the front yard or your front steps. All types of sugar and sweets will attract ants that are sure to attract other unwanted pests such as scorpions.
Candy in the home can also attract roaches and other pests if not stored properly. Be sure the wrappers are sealed and consider glass containers for storage. The fridge is also a great spot for chocolates to keep them safe from bugs.
Decorations—beware!
Ghosts that wave in the breeze or a standing skeleton can be a perfect ladder for a tree that might lead to a window. Decorations are a pest danger as they mostly help bugs get from the ground to your home. Colorful and moving decorations might also attract rodents and pests that are interested in a closer inspection. Be extra careful when moving these to and from the garage. You don’t want to be stung from a hiding scorpion.
Any wooden decorations too close to the home can also attract termites. Experts advise protecting your decorations and property to ensure bugs don’t crawl inside the home.
Create a physical barrier
The best way to ensure that no pests or rodents enter a home is by creating a physical barrier around your home. Crawling pests and rodents enter your home by climbing the outside walls of your home and finding a way inside.
Slick Barrier, a Gilbert-based company with years of experience in the pest control industry, is a direct-to-consumer product that can physically stop these nasty creatures from getting inside. This clear coating is applied to the outside bottom portion of a home’s structure (a few inches off the ground), and creates a thin, glass-like surface making it impossible for scorpions and other pests to climb. This patented, pesticide-free product requires a one-time by simply applying two coats with a paintbrush and wait for it to dry. To learn more or purchase, visit slickbarrier.com.
