...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 547 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over New River, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Scottsdale, New River, Cave Creek, Carefree, Lake Pleasant, Desert Mountain and Anthem. This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 220 and 241. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 16 and 30. AZ Route 303 between mile markers 129 and 139. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Pleasant, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Gila County in east central Arizona... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 915 PM MST. * At 521 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Scottsdale, Sycamore Creek, Sunflower, Cave Creek, Camp Creek and Seven Springs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 700 PM MST. * At 607 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Paradise Valley to Granite Reef Dam, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction, Paradise Valley, Laveen, East Mesa, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, Tempe Marketplace, Piestewa Peak Park and Salt River Indian Community. This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 140 and 175. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 206. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 8. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE PHOENIX METRO AREA MONDAY... The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix Metro Area on Monday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. You are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/phoenix or call 602-771-2300.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 845 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 538 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Phoenix, Scottsdale, New River, Cave Creek, Carefree, Desert Mountain and Rio Verde. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 630 PM MST. * At 545 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Scottsdale to near Rio Verde, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Sugarloaf Mountain, Carefree, Piestewa Peak Park, Granite Reef Dam, Falcon Field Airport, Salt River Indian Community, Lost Dutchman State Park, North Mountain Park and Goldfield. This includes the following highways... AZ Route 51 between mile markers 4 and 15. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 174 and 208. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 11 and 27. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH