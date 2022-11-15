The weather may be cooling down, but respiratory diseases are beginning to heat up in Arizona. Common cold-causing viruses such as rhinovirus and enterovirus are circulating at this time throughout the U.S.
The 2022-2023 influenza season began Oct. 2 and we’re seeing a higher rate of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity than usual. Nationally, influenza and RSV cases are also on the rise. In addition to these more traditional respiratory viruses circulating, COVID-19 also continues throughout Arizona.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these respiratory viruses circulated at much lower levels than we had previously seen. However, it appears these usually seasonal respiratory viruses are bouncing back this year.
So, what can you and your family do to better protect yourselves from these cold and flu viruses?
One of the best ways is getting your annual influenza vaccine and staying up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccines. The influenza vaccine is the best way to protect you, your family, and your community against influenza. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that all people 6 months or older receive the flu shot as soon as possible. If you’re over the age of 65, this year there is a new recommendation to get the higher-dose flu vaccine, which provides even stronger protection.
For a list of influenza and COVID-19 vaccine clinics near you, visit vaccinefinder.org.
In addition to vaccinations, these steps can protect against respiratory viruses:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, elbow or shirt sleeve.
As always, please also stay home or wear a mask if you are feeling sick to help protect others from becoming infected.
You can stay up-to-date on influenza and RSV activity in Arizona throughout the season by viewing our weekly reports on the ADHS website and subscribing to our influenza and RSV report at azhealth.gov/email.
Dr. Eugene Livar is the assistant director for Public Health Preparedness at the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS). Eugene has been part of the ADHS team since 2012. He began his public health work at ADHS as an epidemiologist assisting with state efforts covering border health and unexplained deaths. Since then, he has held roles as Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAI) program manager, office chief of Disease Integration and Services, and bureau chief of Epidemiology and Disease Control. Livar has assisted with multiple Health Emergency Operations Center responses during his time at ADHS. In his current role, he leads the division of Public Health Preparedness that encompasses the Bureaus of Epidemiology & Disease Control, Public Health Emergency Preparedness, Emergency Medical Services & Trauma Systems, and State Laboratory Services.
