Even with COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths declining in recent weeks, it’s an inescapable fact that older individuals remain at greatest risk of severe outcomes should they be infected with the current Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
In the past six months, 81% of Arizona’s COVID-19 deaths have been among those 65 and older, while another 16% have been among those ages 45 through 64. Meanwhile, 56% of COVID-19 hospitalizations during that time have been among those 65 and older.
That’s one reason why I’m glad to see new COVID-19 boosters available that target both the original virus causing COVID-19 and the highly infectious Omicron subvariants that currently predominate in Arizona and around the country.
Making sure you are up to date on COVID-19 vaccination, including a recommended booster dose or doses, is the best way to protect yourself not just from hospitalization and death but from long COVID. But it’s especially important for older people, whose immune systems weaken due to age, and for those with conditions such as chronic disease that weaken their immune systems.
Worryingly, about a third of vaccinated people age 65 and older have yet to receive even one of the two booster doses that had been recommended for those 50 and older. And only a third of vaccinated individuals ages 50 and older have received both recommended booster doses.
Because they target newer variations of the virus causing COVID-19 as well as the original virus, these newly approved boosters provide a great reason to change that. A Pfizer booster is available to everyone age 12 and older, while a Moderna booster is approved for those age 18 and older.
Both of these boosters are recommended at least two months after your most recent booster dose or your primary vaccination series.
As with other COVID-19 vaccines that have dramatically reduced the chances of severe illness, these boosters have met rigorous standards for safety.
Even though it’s important for everyone to be up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination, please allow me to make one more appeal for older Arizonans and others with weakened immune systems to take advantage of this protection.
We expect these new boosters to be available shortly at locations throughout Arizona. Please visit azhealth.gov/FindVaccine to find a provider and update your COVID-19 protection today.
Don Herrington, interim director, has been with the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) since 2000. During this time he has served as the state’s food safety manager, the office chief of environmental health, bureau chief of Epidemiology and Disease Control Services, acting assistant director for public health preparedness, assistant director for public health preparedness. Herrington is currently the department’s deputy director for planning and operations. In this role he oversees policy development, hiring professional and support staff and the department’s budget. During his time in public health, Herrington has served on numerous councils, commissions and committees on behalf of the director of ADHS, including chair of the Arizona Sanitarians’ Council, chair of the Arizona Infection Prevention and Control Advisory Committee, and as one of five voting members of the Arizona Emergency Response Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.