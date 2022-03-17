A double drink of enjoyment on the SAME day this year! Both St. Patrick’s Day and Purim fall on March 17.
As always Purim (a Jewish festival on the 14 day of Adar in the Hebrew calendar) recalls the Persian palace intrigue which took place approximately in the 6 - 5th pre-Christian century and ultimately preserved the Jewish people.
St. Patrick’s Day celebrates 4th century C.E. Roman fellow (remember that Britain was under Rome’s rule then) Maewyn Succat who returned to Britain as a Priest to successfully convert many Druids.
Subsequently both holidays have developed into times of revelry. Purim with its masquerades, drinking, and dancing (according to the biblical Book of Esther, the Megillah), is a time to imbibe and not be able to tell the difference between the good Mordecai and the evil Haman, and vice versa, while celebrating victory over the troubled King Ahashverosh and his wicked advisor, Haman.
And St. Patrick’s Day (at least since the Budweiser promotions of the 1980s) has evolved into a beer-drinking festival. Most probably in its early form St. Patrick’s Day offered Christians a day off from the abstinences required during Lent.
The Irish tradition of wearing green doesn’t come into vogue until after the Irish Rebellion of 1798. Then the British wore red, and the Irish wore blue. To better differentiate, the Irish banner was changed to green which also reflected the shamrock. FYI - New York City’s first St. Patrick’s Day Parade was in 1762.
So different are these two holidays historically, yet similar in their festivities. So, with all the terrible and disheartening world around us, isn’t it wonderful to have celebrations when we can just enjoy the day?
Happy Everything!
Rabbi Dr. Robert L. Kravitz is well-known in Metropolitan Phoenix for his support for human and civil rights, and effective policing. He regularly lectures on these subjects while serving as Senior Chaplain with the Scottsdale Police Department, and as a Hospital Chaplain with Jewish Family & Children’s Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.