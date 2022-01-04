As we begin a new year, one cannot help but look back on the past several months and realize and appreciate a sense of community within Carefree.
The Christmas tree lighting; eight nights of Chanukah and the lighting of the menorah; the Kiwanis Christmas Jubilee; the Carefree Veterans Day program; Hidden in the Hills; music concerts by the Desert Foothills Presbyterian Church; overwhelming resident and volunteer support of the charitable organizations that form our social support network including the Foothills Caring Corps and the Desert Foothills Food Bank—these events, organizations, and more bring people within our community together and allow residents to serve our town and feel good about who we are.
We gather around that which is important to us, share those things with others and participate in those things that are shared with us. We all enjoy the happiness on the face of someone singing a Hebrew prayer, although we may not understand the words. We cannot forget a child’s joyful excitement when that child wins one of 50 bicycles given away by Kiwanis on a recent December sunny afternoon in the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion.
While it takes people to foster a sense of community, the layout of our town also serves to create a sense of belonging. Unlike many towns with wide, expansive streets and daunting intersections, Carefree’s commercial core is walkable. The variety of restaurants, galleries, and shops lining Easy Street and within charming Spanish Village on Hum and Ho Streets invite residents and visitors to enjoy our downtown on foot. Walking through the Carefree Desert Gardens, along our streets to and from the post office, Town Hall, your hair stylist or barber shop or the Little Free Library, allows us to get done what needs to get done while socializing and encouraging the occasional spontaneous encounter.
To enhance that walkability and sense of community, in the coming year look for improved signage, safer cross walks, and friendly volunteer ambassadors in turquoise vests wandering the town ready to answer questions and provide direction. Watch for town announcements inviting residents to participate in meetings and use tools to promote public engagement in support of these projects. Afterall, since it is residents that form the core of a sense of community, they will know how best to enhance that experience.
Sustaining and cultivating a sense of community serves to make our lives more enjoyable. That sense of community defines Carefree. Enjoy it. Strive to make it stronger. I hope to see you about town and hear your ideas of how to build upon our sense of community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.