Coming off a record-breaking outcome in 2021 when Arizona Gives Day raised $7.1 million for nonprofits across the state, registration and re-enrollment opened Nov. 1 for Arizona nonprofits interested in participating in the 24- hour online fundraising event on April 5 through 6. Since 2013, Arizona Gives Day has raised more than $30 million for nonprofits statewide.
Presented by FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” Arizona Gives Day is hosted by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and the Arizona Grantmakers Forum.
Arizona Gives Day unites nonprofits, big and small, new and established, to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Arizona through online giving. Arizona Gives Day helps raise awareness about the critical role Arizona nonprofits play in our communities and inspires people to give generously to create a thriving and stronger Arizona for all.
“Arizonans from every community in every corner of the state stepped up last year like never before,” said Arizona Alliance of Nonprofits Chief Executive Officer Kristen Merrifield. “That incredible generosity clearly showed that the people of Arizona can look beyond their own circumstances to ensure that those who may be in need have access to vital services and resources.”
For interested donors, www.AzGives. org offers an advanced search filter to find nonprofits by specific criteria, area of focus, and which donations may qualify as an Arizona tax credit.
“Arizona Gives Day offers a number of significant options for both nonprofits and donors including the ability for year-round giving and for donors to create personal fundraising campaigns,” Merrifield said.
Arizona Gives virtual workshops to assist in making each participant’s fundraising experience a success will take place at several intervals before Arizona Gives Day. Registrants can participate in real time or view the recording later.
Re-enrollment and payment of a refundable registration fee is required annually and can be completed at www.AZGives.org. “Early bird” registration, through January 31, is the best value for new or re-enrolling organizations. The registration deadline for all nonprofits is February 28. Registrants receive access to workshops and training, the Giving Day toolkit and can fundraise all year on www.AZGives.org.
The Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits is a statewide trusted resource and advocate for the nonprofit community. The Alliance’s mission is to unite, strengthen and advance Arizona’s nonprofit sector and is comprised of more than 1,000 members – both nonprofits and those in the community who support them – across the state.
Arizona Grantmakers Forum is the statewide network that connects, educates, and advocates for Arizona philanthropy. Its mission is to empower members to transform Arizona through leadership and meaningful philanthropy.
For more information about Arizona Gives Day, visit www.AZGives.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.