As the Male Call Advisory Board members were browsing the flower store, we were intrigued to hear a playlist of Valentine songs among the displays of romantic hearts along with images of woodburning fires and dreamy violins. It occurred to us that an anti-Valentine playlist is needed to restore badly needed equilibrium to the universe. In a previous column (“The Ides of February,” 2009) we noted that “V Day’’ is not as beloved among single, non-dating women. The results of that highly scientific survey of about 12 tennis friends revealed that, typically, the men said they like the day––“It’s a great day to party”––but women just shrugged and said, “Waste of time and money” or “Indifferent.”
“Run that past us again Mr. Male Call,” you say.
Upon further investigation, prompted by one guy’s remark that women always lie about V-Day, we discovered that women only don’t like the day when they’re not in a relationship.
And thus we offer you some of the latest beats that you probably won’t hear on Spotify:
10. “U Up…for a Booster Shot Date?”
9. “Baby Wanna Respirate Together?”
8. “At Last (You Got Your Jab)” (with apologies to Etta)
7. “Love Me Tender…From Over There” (with apologies to Elvis)
6. “Have I Told You Lately That I Love Your KN95?” (with apologies to Van)
5. “Let’s Vape and Get Vaxed Honey!”
4. “First Time Ever I Actually Saw Your Face” (with apologies to Roberta)
3. “You’re Too Beautiful For Flowers––But Not Too Beautiful for a Mask-less Date”
2. “I Ain’t Got No Antibody” (with apologies to Louis Prima, et al)
and the Number One rejected Valentine playlist song title:
1. “Won’t You Be My Zoomentine”
A significantly over 40-something Phoenix-based writer, author of On Being Eight Again and The Tao of Coyote. Divorced with no children, he has been exploring the dating scene and collecting tales of woe for many years.
