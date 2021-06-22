After delaying a June opening, Z’Tejas Southwestern Grill announced that its Scottsdale location is set to open July 21 in the Mercado del Lago Plaza, 8300 N. Hayden Rd. Suite D-101. To celebrate the opening, Z’Tejas has partnered with HonorHealth Foundation and will donate 20 percent of sales from the grand opening day to the Foundation.
The company hopes that guests who enjoyed the Phoenix location on Tatum Boulevard, which closed May 23, will embrace this new location.
“It was a difficult decision to decide to close the Phoenix location that involved many factors,” said Robby Nethercut, chief operations officer at Z’Tejas. “We worked hard to keep it open but were ultimately not able to. We hope our loyal guests will come visit the new location not far away.”
The fully renovated 3,500-square-foot Scottsdale space boasts 35-foot-high ceilings and showcases Z’Tejas’ new look and feel. The sleek, modern design boasts an open dining room with a large bar as the focal point. Two hand-painted murals flank the bar depicting scenes of Arizona and Austin, where the restaurant was founded. Two sliding garage doors allow for easy flow between the dining room and the 2,200-square-foot patio with lake views and access to the Indian Bend Wash Greenbelt park. A private dining room with a chef’s table will be available for special dinners and events.
“We are thrilled to open our doors after a long renovation and planning period,” added Nethercut. “We put a lot of thought into the design with the community in mind. We look forward to treating our guests to incredible food, drinks and indulgent service.”
The chef-driven menu has been updated to coincide with this opening and features dishes inspired by the Southwest and Mexico, like Tamale with Carnitas, Santa Fe Enchiladas, Chicken Fried Steak and Diablo Pasta. A new breakfast/brunch menu will also be served daily and features Kahlua and agave French Toast, Capitol Beef Barbacoa Omelet and Carnitas Chilaquiles. Guests will still be able to enjoy classic and specialty margaritas, creative cocktails, tequila flights and non-alcoholic mocktails.
The Scottsdale location will serve breakfast daily beginning at 9am until noon during the week and from 9am until 2pm, Saturday and Sunday. Lunch, dinner and daily happy hour specials will be served. The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday until 9pm and Friday and Saturday closing at 10pm
For more information visit ztejas.com.
