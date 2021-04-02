Looking for ideas for Easter Sunday brunch, lunch or dinner in the Phoenix area? Here are six ways to dine-in or take away your Sunday meal.
AJ’s Fine Foods
Every AJ’s Fine Foods location offers a delicious Easter brunch from 8am to noon, on Easter Sunday, which diners can enjoy on their patio or yours. (No reservations required.) All brunch items are prepared by the stores’ chefs. In addition to the traditional breakfast items that will be available ala carte, freshly-made omelets will be available. Some locations will serve Belgian waffles and complimentary coffee and tropical fruit waters for patio customers. Walk-ins are welcome.
Those looking for ready-made lunch or dinner will find hot, individual Easter meals to-go, from 11am to 7pm.
Location: 11 locations Valley-wide
Hours: Brunch — 8am–noon on Easter Sunday; Lunch or Dinner: 11am–7pm
More Info: ajsfinefoods.com
Chompie’s
Those that are celebrating Easter from the comfort of their homes this year can take a little help from Chompie’s when it comes to the celebratory spread. Chompie’s offers two convenient take-home meal packages that include all the makings for a delicious Easter brunch, lunch or dinner. Options include:
- Chompie’s Brunch (serves four): Scrambled Eggs, Bacon Slices, Ham Steak Slices, Home Fries, Bagels and Cream Cheese, Fruit Salad, Muffin Loaf
- The New York Deli Feast (serves four to six): Hot Corned Beef, Hot Pastrami, Potato Pancakes, Coleslaw, Cocktail Challah Rolls, Rye Bread Slices, Pickle Spears, Deluxe Cookie Box or Mini Pastry Pack
Location: 5 Chompie’s restaurants Valley-wide
Hours: During restaurant hours; pick-up times arranged upon order
Order/Info: chompies.com
The Craftsman Cocktails and Kitchen
The Craftsman, specializing in hand-crafted cocktails and creative classic tastes, opened late last year, headed by Chef Christopher Nicosia, an Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame Inductee. The neighborhood restaurant is hosting an Easter Brunch from 9am to 3pm to kick off the holiday festivities. Here are some of the brunch menu highlights.
- Easter Ham Board: apple cider glazed ham, prosciutto, cherry jam, Red Dragon mustard and ale cheddar, whipped honey butter, fire roasted fuji apples, two Craftsman biscuits
- The American Breakfast: two eggs any style, Craftsman focaccia toast, crispy breakfast potatoes, choice of bacon or our house made sausage patty
- Green Chile Pork Chilaquiles: (gf) green chile braised pork baked with tortilla chips, served with queso and two eggs any style
- Asparagus and Goat Cheese Quiche: with roasted red peppers and herbs, side salad
- Craftsman Muffuletta $16: capicola, prosciutto, cabernet salami, fontina, olive salad, house focaccia
- Coast to Coast Roll: Dungeness crab, butter poached lobster, tarragon, butter lettuce, and lemon puree on toasted house focaccia roll
- Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes: fresh berries, berry puree, vanilla whipped cream
- Carpenter’s Chicken: roasted half chicken, garlic parmesan crust, oregano, potatoes, locally grown mushrooms, pan jus
Location: 20469 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, 85255
Regular Hours: Monday–Thursday, 11am–10pm; Friday, 11am–11pm; Saturday, 10am–11pm; Sunday, 10am–10pm
Reservations/Info: thecraftsmanaz.com; 480.401.1102
Francine
The French-inspired Mediterranean restaurant, located in the luxury wing of Scottsdale Fashion Square, will kick off Easter Sunday with brunch beginning at 10am. First, enjoy a wide variety of dishes on Francine’s brunch menu. Signature dishes include the Egg Meurette, with wild mushroom, lardon, cipollini, and red wine and the Egg White Frittata with ratatouille, and olive tapenade. The Ricotta Lemon Pancake, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict and the Croque Madame are also among the list of Francine’s signature brunch dishes.
The dinner menu starts 5pm on Sunday, and guests can enjoy a meal made for two with the Whole Branzino with a sea salt crust, and fresh herbs served table side with panisse, ratatouille, and sauce vierge or the Cote De Boeuf: a 32oz ribeye with pepper, herbs de provence, and olive oil béarnaise. The Duck A La Provencale with roasted plum, parsnip, and honey and the Poulet Roti, organic chicken with herbs de provence, olive oil mashed potato, and ratatouille will be among the Francine classics offered on Easter
Easter Sunday is not complete without Francine’s timeless desserts. Guest favorites include the Francine Apple Tart, Chocolate Flourless Cake, and Chocolate Pot De Creme. The newest addition is the Apple Sorbet, a delicate and rich dessert with a sophisticated use of blood oranges, olive oil, and madeleine.
Location: 4710 N. Goldwater Blvd., Scottsdale, 85251
Easter Sunday Hours: Brunch Menu — 10am–3pm; Dinner Menu — 5–10pm
Reservations/Info: francinerestaurant.com; 480.690.6180
Kona Grill
Also located at Scottsdale Fashion Square, Kona Grill is offering Easter brunch and dinner. The unique combination of upscale American food freshly prepared in a scratch kitchen, award-winning sushi and modern bar provides an innovative restaurant concept.
Brunch will include Spicy Lobster Avocado Toast, Macadamia Nut French Toast, Mix N’ Match Mimosa specials and more. For dinner, check out the Ham Dinner specials for dine-in and takeout/delivery. Pre-orders are available at konagrill.com/easter.
Location: 7014 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale, 85251
Regular Hours: Monday–Thursday, 11am–11pm; Friday & Saturday, 11am–12am; Sunday, 11am–10pm
Reservations: konagrill.com/reservations; 480.429.1100
More Info: konagrill.com
Venues Cafe
Adjacent to the Sundial and directly across from the picturesque town center park, is Venues Café. Offering an American Bistro menu with an upscale, yet casual, dining atmosphere. Venues is offering its regular menu brunch and lunch, in addition to the following specials:
- Easter Sunday Brunch Platter: 2 Eggs as you like them, 2 pieces of bacon or sausage, 2 slices of Bananas Forrester French Toast and our famous Cheesy Hash browns
- Trout Almondine: Classic Trout almondine with saffron rice and asparagus
- Rack of lamb: Served with au gratin potatoes and choice of vegetable
- Bottomless Mimosas or Champagne for $12 with the purchase of brunch
Location: 34 Easy St., Carefree, 85377
Sunday Hours: 10am–4pm
Reservations: 480.595.9909
More Info: venuescafe.com
