It’s not every day that you can indulge in a delicious panino (Italian pressed sandwich) or Chicago Dog prepared by a fine dining-trained chef, but you can on Tuesdays through Saturdays if you head to Vino & Panino in Cave Creek.
Chef Ralphie Castellano––who began his career as an aircraft mechanic and whose work experience includes in the kitchen at two Michelin Star restaurants owned by Culinary Hall of Fame’s Charlie Trotter––and his wife Pam, opened their shop with 1970s “hippie flair” in the fall of 2019.
“We wanted to create a happy place that’s a new experience for Cave Creek,” says Pam, who designed the lettering and restaurant’s color scheme herself. “It’s fun how things just came together. We have the ultimate in authentic Italian ingredients––the best Prosciutto di Parma, Vienna Beef hot dogs, and the best sandwich bread and rolls from Turano Baking Company in Illinois. We aren’t skimping on anything.”
Among the amazing plates that Chef Ralphie dishes up are his classic Da Chicago Beef with au jus and a choice of spicy or sweet peppers, The Castellano––a panini filled with hot “gabagool” (also known as capicola), soppressata, 24-month aged prosciutto, pistachio mortadella, and aged provolone, and the traditional Chicago Dog on its characteristic poppy seed bun.
Then there are the soon to be legends: the Original Cave Creek Snowman––stacked with Italian meatballs, arrabiata sauce, and aged provolone, and the Original Cave Creek Snake Bite––stacked Italian sausage, arrabbiata sauce, and aged provolone.
Don’t forget the vino side of Vino & Panino. The restaurant has a carefully chosen selection of wines to enjoy alongside Ralphie’s sandwich creations, either inside or on one of two patios. Follow it all up with an assortment of Italian gelato.
“The response we’ve had is amazing,” Ralphie says. “We have great wines. People love the quality of meats and comment on how good the food is and how clean the restaurant is. People always say it’s a happy place. That was my goal and it makes me feel good inside when I hear that.”
Coming soon for Ralphie and Pam is an upscale piano lounge that will open next door. It will give diners the opportunity to experience great live music while enjoying carefully crafted regional tasting menus that showcase Ralphie’s fine dining culinary talents.
Vino & Panino is located at 6920 E Cave Creek Road in Cave Creek. For more information, visit www.vinoandpanino.com.
