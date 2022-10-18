Tryst Café, the award-winning Phoenix destination for fresh and sophisticated dining, has launched “Pink Drink for a Cause” to honor cancer awareness month.
Throughout October, Tryst will donate proceeds from sales of select Pink Drinks to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to support research and treatment of pediatric cancers. The drinks belong to a new menu of 35 craft cocktails that feature both fresh twists on old classics and ingenious new blends.
Owner Lisa Khnanisho said the Pink Drinks include a range of intriguing flavors, from the dreamy Pink Mood Ring and sweet Strawberry Daquiri to the refreshing Raspberry Gimlet and crisp Pomegranate Mojito. Tryst regulars will be pleased to hear that the legendary Prickly Pear Margarita is also in the mix.
“Our new craft cocktail menu has sparked a lot of excitement at both our Phoenix and Chandler locations — so we thought this was a great opportunity to support cancer research in October,” Khnanisho said. “Now that the weather is cooling, the beautiful Arizona evenings are the perfect time to enjoy a Pink Drink on our patio while contributing to a great cause.”
The Pink Drinks join other new craft cocktails, such as the crisp Elite Lemon Drop, with homemade Lemonchello and yuzu, and the intriguing Just Beet It, featuring gin, beet juice, elderflower and a house-made basil sugar rim. One of the most popular new cocktails is the smooth and smoky 20/20 Vision, which features mezcal, carrot juice and jalapeño.
Tryst, winner of the 2022 Green Living Arizona award and a two-category recipient of Ranking Arizona’s top 10 list 2022, includes locally sourced beer and spirits in its offerings, such as Crispy and Church Music from The Shop, 89 Ale from OHSO and Big Blue Van from College Street Brewing. Customers appreciate both its innovative flavors and its unique bar menu that includes a full list of available spirits.
“Most places place the burden on customers to ask their servers about in house spirits, but most often those servers won’t remember the full list of vodka, gin, tequila, rum, and whiskey offerings,” Khnanisho said. “Our menu allows every patron to view our selection of world-class liqueurs to customize their cocktails to their exact desired taste.”
Tryst Café is where clean eating meets gourmet flavors. For 20 years, Tryst has brought sophisticated drinking and dining to North Phoenix, opening a second location in Chandler in 2019.
Visit trystcafe.com for more information. Follow Tryst on Twitter at @trystcafe; on Facebook at trystcafephoenix and trystcafechandler; and on Instagram at trystcafeaz.
