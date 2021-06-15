Caprese Omelette

Caprese Omelette

Original Breakfast House is serving up Father’s Day specials in honor of Dad throughout the month of June.

Featured Father’s Day dishes include:

  • Caprese Omelette — Open-face omelette covered with fresh heirloom tomatoes, melted mozzarella and fresh basil, $14.50
  • Chicken Mole Tamale and Eggs served with rice, refried beans and tortillas, $15.50
  • 6-ounce Filet Mignon and Eggs with chimichurri sauce, $17.50
  • Shrimp and Grits  large shrimp sautéed with green and red peppers, onions, tomato and bacon served atop OBH’s famous cheesy grits with a poached egg and a house-made biscuit, $15.50
  • Strawberry Romanoff Pancakes with fresh sliced strawberries and OBH’s special brown sugar sour cream sauce, $12.50
  • Carne Asada Torta  a Telera roll layered with carne asada, queso fresco, avocado, tomato, lettuce and refried bean spread, served with French fries, $12.50

Specials are available for dine in and take out, daily through June, 7am to 2pm.

Original Breakfast House is located at 13623 N. 32nd St., Phoenix. For additional information, call 602.482.2328 or visit originalbreakfasthouse.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you