Relax under the shade of the Queen Creek Olive Mill's olive trees or refresh under the misters on their patios this Independence Day Weekend. Enjoy the Red, White & Blue Sangria Social on Saturday, July 2, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Socialize with friends and family while sipping on a patriotic variety of house-made Sangrias. Try their house-made flavors of Sangria: Watermelon, Lime & Mint; Mixed Berry and Coconut & Pineapple.
The Queen Creek Olive Mill is located at 25062 S. Meridian Drive.
