Halloween isn’t just for humans. Pups in costumes steal the show at Pedal Haus’ annual Howl-o-Ween dog costume contest taking place this Sunday, Oct. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Tempe and Chandler locations.
This fundraiser will benefit two local charities. Fifty percent of sales of seasonal margaritas and day drinker lager beer will be donated to Valley Dogs from the Tempe event and One Love Pitbull Rescue will benefit from the Chandler event.
Dog costume contest will take place with first, second and third place prizes, 50% of sales of seasonal margaritas and Day Drinker Light Lagers will go back to the dog charities and there will also be a 50/50 raffle.
Pedal Haus Brewery has been gaining notoriety in the local craft beer scene since 2015 when it opened its location in Tempe. It won best brewery in the U.S. in 2019 at the Copa Cervezas de Americas awards and Gold Biere Blanche at the North American Beer Awards in 2021.
Pedal Haus is located at 730 S. Mill Ave in Tempe, and 95 W. Boston St. in Chandler. For more information, visit pedalhausbrewery.com.
