Di Oliva

Queen Creek Olive Mill's Di Oliva will be open this Labor Day weekend for "Grill at The Mill" specials Sept. 3-5, 2022.

 Source: Queen Creek Olive Mill

Queen Creek Olive Mill's Di Oliva will be open this Labor Day weekend for "Grill at The Mill" specials Sept. 3-5.

Enjoy games and live music in the grove while sipping on cold beers and chilled wines all day and eating grilled-inspired menu items like the Prickly Pear Pulled Pork or Coratina Muffuletta Burger and more under the misters in Di Oliva.

The Queen Creek Olive Mill is located at 25062 S. Meridian Drive.

