Angry Crab Shack, a local restaurant specializing in seafood boils with bold Asian-Cajun flavors and signature sauces, has partnered with the Arizona Housing Coalition’s Arizona Veterans Stand Down Alliance in July to raise funds for the organization. The local nonprofit aids and provides resources to veterans experiencing homelessness and their families, which includes clothing, hot meals, haircuts, hygiene items and a variety of other services. Angry Crab Shack has been partners with the Arizona Housing Coalition for six years and has raised more than $175,000 to date with the sixth annual “You Dine, We Donate” initiative.
From July 1 through 31, the locally-owned seafood restaurant has pledged to donate 25 cents for each guest that dines at any of the 15 locations statewide. Additionally, patrons can purchase merchandise, such as camouflage T-shirts, and order drinks associated with drink sponsors such as Deep Eddy, Crescent Crown and Hensley, in which a portion of proceeds are donated.
“Angry Crab Shack is all about giving back to the community that has supported us since the start,” said Ron Lou, founder of Angry Crab Shack. “We are grateful for our guests that support us in our mission to aid local organizations. Knowing that this partnership with the Arizona Housing Coalition can help veterans in need means a lot to the Angry Crab Shack family.”
Locally owned and operated, Angry Crab Shack was founded in 2013 by Lou with its headquarters located in Mesa. It's not the traditional crab in a bag boil, but rather a hands-on dining experience. The menu features seafood boil with Asian-Cajun flavors and signature sauces with Snow and King Crab, shrimp, crawfish, lobster and Dungeness crab.
Angry Crab Shack has 15 Arizona locations with additional restaurants opening this year throughout the United States. For more information about Angry Crab Shack’s menu items and community engagements, visit angrycrabshack.com.
