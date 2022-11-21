The Lincoln Red, a famous English breed of cattle, is expressed as a muse for this dining destination property. Surrounded by the breathtaking mounting views of Paradise Valley this tried-and-true steakhouse offers locally sourced American cuisine, craft cocktails, shareable plates with a 21st century stance.
Culinary curiosity started early for the resort’s Chef John Fraser, who remembers life as a young child watching and learning with his grandmother in the kitchen. It was his mother that convinced him that it was a path worth following. After honing his culinary arts skills in San Francisco through formal education and then hands on throughout the city he accepted the head chef position at the J.W. Marriott Camelback Resort and Spa in Phoenix.
“The resort allows me to express my passion in a refined way,” said Fraser.
Fraser’s favorite dish is the Hamachi Crudo, sashimi grade yellowfin tuna with pickled grapes, shallots and Serrano peppers. It has a chive oil and the dressing using local citrus from the chef’s garden. His inspiration for the dish came from growing up in Santa Cruz.
“I have an extensive fish background. It was different for me to step into a steakhouse, but it’s great because I can showcase the steaks and everything else on the menu is where I can express my creativity,” said Fraser.
Like other steakhouses, seafood is an important staple on the menu and the Dover sole with caper brown butter was perhaps the most surprising examples of artistic talent on the menu. It’s no surprise that seafood is Fraser’s comfort zone and is where his artistic talent is highlighted throughout the menu.
“I think it’s really my comfort zone and you can do it so many different ways. Whether it’s raw or cooked with some citric acide or you can go further and smoke it,” said Fraser.
The restaurant’s inspired offerings include butcher cut steaks from area farms with plentiful and equally perfect accompaniments. No inspired meal is complete without dessert and the restaurant’s luscious cheesecake developed at the property’s London location did not disappoint and has been officially coined their “signature dessert.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.