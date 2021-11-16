Those who may want to leave the cooking to the pros this Thanksgiving, and are looking for a little indulgence to boot, are invited to enjoy a three-course, prix-fixe menu created by Chef Patrick Gaudet at Cobre Kitchen + Cocktails located inside of Canopy by Hilton Old Town Scottsdale.
The American brasserie’s three-course holiday menu will be available Thursday, Nov. 25, from 1pm to 7pm for $52 per person, tax and gratuity not included. The chef describes the Thanksgiving Day menu as “inspired by the flavors of fall while staying true to Cobre’s Southwest flair.” Guests will enjoy their choice of roasted butternut bisque with toasted pepitas, lime crema and pickled fresno or local mixed greens with shaved, charred Brussels, pomegranate seeds, spiced pistachios and honey lemon vinaigrette to start; herb-roasted turkey with roasted garlic whipped potato, sourdough — turkey chorizo stuffing, roasted heirloom carrots, green beans, house gravy and cranberry citrus sauce for the entrée; and a choice of apple crumble with cinnamon apple and oat crumble or pumpkin pie with brûléed marshmallow for dessert.
In addition, Outrider Rooftop Lounge will be open Thanksgiving Day from 11am to 10pm, serving up specialty craft cocktails from its prime rooftop location, which offers sweeping views of the iconic Camelback Mountain.
Canopy by Hilton Old Town Scottsdale is located at 7142 E. 1st St., Scottsdale, 85251. Contact Cobre Kitchen + Cocktails by calling 480.590.3864. Reservations are available on OpenTable.
