In honor of National Taco Day, local Jalapeño Inferno is offering its one-of-a-kind Giant Chicken Fajita Taco that is only available today, Oct. 4. The Giant Chicken Fajita Taco includes grilled chicken, onion and peppers with shredded Mexican cheese and a side of guacamole and sour cream for $15.
Jalapeño Inferno is a local family-owned Sonoran-Mexican restaurant known for its delicious Mexican-themed food, scratch-made cocktails, amazing array of specials year-round,= and one of the Valley’s best happy hours. It is one of the Valley’s most respected and recognized name for quality, authentic Mexican food. Jalapeño Inferno has four locations across the Valley, including two in north Scottsdale and a new Take-Out Kitchen and Cantina also in north Scottsdale. For more information, visit jalapenoinferno.com.
