Six Arizona wineries are joining forces to launch the first Wine and Tapas event and travel the Scottsdale Wine Trail Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Old Town Scottsdale, with the deadline to register set for Sunday, Nov. 27.
The Scottsdale Wine Trail is located in the heart of Scottsdale’s entertainment district where participants can explore the different establishments that produce award-winning wines and light bites.
The event runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and attendees can start at any tasting room and stroll at their leisure.
The wineries participating include Merkin Vineyards, Carlson Creek, Arizona Stronghold Vineyards, LDV Winery, Salvatore Vineyards and The Wine Collective of Scottsdale. These wineries have united to advance education and exposure for Arizona-produced wines and the evolving wine industry.
All of the wineries produce award-winning wines that are available for tasting and purchase at unique tasting rooms/retail shops in the heart of Scottsdale’s entertainment district. Spend the day or the weekend and experience downtown Scottsdale – great wine tasting, culinary delights, first class lodging, diverse entertainment, art galleries, theaters, shopping and museums.
“It was time to join forces and encourage residents and visitors alike to embrace our thriving Scottsdale wine, culinary and entertainment scene,” said LDV Winery Co-Owner and past President of the Arizona Wine Growers Association, Peggy Fiandaca. “With seven Arizona wine tasting rooms, Scottsdale has become a wine tasting destination and the Scottsdale Wine Trail will be another way to enjoy locally-produced wines and experience part of Arizona's thriving wine culture.”
Registration is $90 and is required to participate in the Scottsdale Wine Trail Wine and Tapas event. To register, call LDV Winery at 480-664-4822 by Sunday, Nov. 27.
For more information regarding the Scottsdale Wine Trail, please visit scottsdalewinetrail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.