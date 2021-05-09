Known for its creative cuisine, elegant setting and inviting ambiance of rich earthen tones, high-vaulted ceilings and gracious patios with views of the resort’s lush grounds and the iconic Camelback Mountain, T. Cook’s at Royal Palms Resort and Spa has been one of the most celebrated historic restaurants in the Valley for more than two decades.
New this season, culinary veteran and executive chef Lee Hillson is debuting a spring and summer menu with a focus on hand-selected ingredients prepared in simple, yet sumptuous dishes that highlight bold Mediterranean flavors with notes of regional influences from Northern Italy, Greece and Spain. Hillson also hearkens back to his childhood, taking immense inspiration from his mother’s recipes that defined his early years in England.
“As our guests once again begin to safely enjoy dining at their favorite restaurants, we look forward to showcasing what’s new here at T. Cook’s,” said Hillson. “This is the most significant menu revamp in a long time, and I wanted this new menu to excite, inspire and entice our guests to branch out and experience unique preparations that are still classic and approachable. Fresh, vibrant flavors paired with premier meats, seafood and vegetables create these beautiful and memorable dishes. One flavor can make a dish take off and I’m in constant search of how to do that.”
Chef’s personal favorites of the entrée selections include the Bolognese Bucatini with Shaved Parmesan, Herbed Ricotta and Basil ($30); Mary’s Organic Grilled Chicken with Grilled Artichoke, Asparagus, Pewee Potatoes, Candied Radishes, Lemon, Tarragon and Chicken Jus ($35); and the Garlic & Rosemary Lamb Chops with Roasted Spring Potatoes, Snap Peas, Mint Pesto and Pomegranate Seeds ($44).
T. Cook’s menu focuses on simple preparations and uncomplicated dishes that honor the regions of Northern Italy, Greece, Spain and Provence. The culinary philosophy of magnifying the purity of fresh, seasonal ingredients is a celebration of its treasured legacy and offers a captivating environment in every sense with stone fireplaces, al fresco dining and unique design elements.
Located at Royal Palms Resort and Spa, at 5200 E. Camelback Rd. in Phoenix, T. Cook’s sits within the heart of the resort’s mature, lush nine-acre property at the base of the iconic Camelback Mountain. For more information or to book a reservation, call 602.808.0766 or visit tcooksphoenix.com.
