The popular Slider Throwdown fundraising event that supports the efforts of the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation (AFFCF) returns to High Street, Sunday Nov. 14.
This annual culinary “battle of the burger” features samplings of delicious slider burger creations made by local food trucks and vendors. Sliders are presented in a variety of innovative interpretations including beef, chicken, veggie and more. Throughout the event, participating food trucks compete for the title of “Best Slider.” Select “slider experts” serve as judges for the throwdown, and attendees can also weigh in on their favorite “burger bite” to help one food truck participant take home the coveted “People’s Choice” Award. Guests can also enjoy entertainment, shopping and a silent auction as they eat their way through High Street.
Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating positive childhood experiences for youth in foster care and preparing them for successful adulthoods through programming and scholarships.
“It’s our great pleasure to present the 2021 Slider Throwdown and to welcome back our culinary community that continues to support our efforts so generously year after year,” said Kris Jacober, executive director of the AFFCF. “Our important efforts in helping to create opportunities for youth in foster care would not be possible without the support of our donors and event attendees; we are truly grateful for them.”
This year’s event features tastings from participating food trucks including 2 Fat Guys Grilled Cheese, Aioli Burger, Chicken and Waffles For the People, El Taco Santo, Kingpin BBQ and Randizzle’s. Cutie’s Lemonade and More truck and Kicks Frozen Yogurt dessert truck will also be offering complimentary sips and sweets.
