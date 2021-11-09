The Sixth Annual Phoenix Pizza Festival is set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13–14, at Margaret T. Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix.
Hance Park will become a cheesy paradise for approximately 5,000 attendees who will have access to approximately 15 to 20 pizza makers, dessert food trucks, related food vendors, and a full, park-filled festival with lawn games, live bands and a kid’s craft zone. Pizza makers will serve $2–$4 slices, full pies, and everything in between.
Some of this year’s participants include Lou Malnati’s, La Piazza Al Forno, Nicastro Wood-Fired Pizza, Bored Baker, D’Amico Cucina Italiana, L’Impasto Wood-Fired Pizza, Re Di Roma, Freak Brothers, Into The Fire, Floridino’s, and Pizza Arno. Most of the vendors are also private caterers with wood-fired ovens, so the Phoenix Pizza Festival is the best way to try them before booking them. The bars will feature Mule 2.0 cocktails in a can, Bogle wines, and beer from New Belgium and locally owned State 48.
Organizers said that sponsors like T-Mobile are helping to make the return of live events like this possible, “so be on the lookout for their engaging displays at the festival as well.”
Limited tickets are available, so the Phoenix Pizza Festival is expected to sell out as it has done every year. The event is expanding both in size and duration. The previously single-day festival is now two days, with a Sunday ticket available; and the event footprint has expanded into the streets surrounding Hance Park. Both of these moves are aimed at spreading out the pizza-loving crowds, allowing for social distance between attendees, while also making vendors safely and comfortably spread out.
The Phoenix Pizza Festival has again partnered with Downtown Phoenix Inc. as a charity beneficiary. This community development group promotes the revitalization of downtown by supporting events and local businesses.
