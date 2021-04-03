Chef Scott Conant and his SC Culinary team announced today the reopening of Mora Italian in Phoenix, which will debut new dishes and a refreshed look when it welcomes back guests, April 9.
A modern osteria that has earned high accolades and numerous “best restaurant” awards since its 2017 opening, Mora blends a stylish and tailored aesthetic with relaxed and communal vibes in an expansive dining room, sleek bar and street-side patio along Phoenix’s bustling Seventh Street. In light of the pandemic, the restaurant temporarily closed in summer 2020 and underwent design renovations to reinvigorate the space. Conant shifted his focus to Mora’s sister restaurant, The Americano, a newly opened Italian-inspired steakhouse in Scottsdale.
“We’re finally starting to see light at the end of the tunnel after a very challenging year and we think now is the time to welcome the community back to Mora in a safe and responsible way,” said Conant. “Guests can expect the same level of soulful deliciousness that has made Mora a neighborhood favorite, but they will also experience some new dishes I’ve been working on, especially from the wood-burning oven such as the roasted branzino. We’ve streamlined the menu and really honed in on what makes Mora a special dining destination in Phoenix that’s casual and convivial.”
On the menu, more than half of the dishes are new such as the Roasted Branzino Alla “Livornese” with tomato, capers, and black olives ($32); Wood Fired Porchetta Spice Chop with orange, confit fennel and green apple ($34), Black Gemelli with cuttlefish ragu, fresno chili and pickled shallots ($25), and Stuffed Sweet Peppers with salumi, fontina, carnaroli and pomodoro ($10). Conant’s contemporary approach to Italian cooking also reimagines time-honored classics and familiar Mora favorites such as Pasta Al Pomodoro ($20), Polenta “Cremosa” with seasonal mushrooms and truffle ($17) and Wood Fired Octopus with smoked potato crema, concentrated tomatoes and capers ($19).
Ideal for ordering to-go or enjoying in-house, Conant has also perfected his wood-fired pizzas where the dough is fermented for two days, which adds a lot more texture and flavor. Selections range from Margherita, with a choice of burrata or fior di latter, tomato, basil ($15), Soppressata, with Calabrian chili, tomato, fennel sausage ($17) and Truffle, with truffled fontina fonduta and duck egg ($19). All-new craft cocktails and Italian desserts round out the menu.
MORA ITALIAN
Location: 5651 N. 7th St., Phoenix, 85014
Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 4–9pm; daily happy hour exclusively at the bar, 4–6pm
Reservations/Info: moraitalian.com. 602.795.9943
