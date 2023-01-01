Eighty percent of people who make a common New Year’s resolution, like losing weight or drinking less, will abandon their well-intended goal by February. Phoenix-based Sweet Dreams Vineyard says it has new products that can help make 2023 the year your New Year’s resolutions finally stick.
Sweet Dreams Vineyard has announced the release of its third non-alcohol, cannabis-based beverage, H2Whoa. The THC-infused waters are alcohol-free, low-calorie and available in light and fruity lemon and mango flavors. Like their flagship beverages, Cannabernet and Marijaurita, all can help people lose weight, drink less, sleep better and stop smoking and vaping THC.
Resolution: I want to stop or reduce drinking alcohol
Solution: Sweet Dreams Cannabernet, a product that mimics the taste of Cabernet Sauvignon, and Marijaurita, a spin on the classic margarita, provide similar effects to that of alcoholic beverages, but without the hangover. Using nano-emulsification technology, which makes the THC water soluble, effects are felt in as little as 15 minutes. This means they’re more convenient and safer than traditional edibles where the two-hour lag time between taking an edible and feeling its effects can cause people to overuse them and have an unpleasant experience.
Resolution: I want to lose weight
Solution: One of the easiest ways to cut calories is to stop drinking alcohol. But many people crave the pleasant feelings a drink can evoke. With Cannabernet having half the calories of wine, Marijuarita clocking in with only 45 calories, and the nine-calorie H2Whoa lemon and mango waters, Sweet Dreams Vineyard drinks can be an effective part of a diet. Additionally, the ingredients in Cannabernet provide three times the antioxidant levels of red wine.
Resolution: I want to stop smoking/vaping
Solution: Smoking or vaping marijuana can cause lung damage. According to the American Lung Association, inhaling smoke of any kind - whether it is cannabis or tobacco - is bad for your lungs. While some believe vaping THC oil is safer, research suggests it can be quite harmful to your lung health. One of the greatest concerns is the effects of inhaling vitamin E acetate, which is found in many vape products. One medical condition of concern is developing EVALI, which is damage to the lungs caused by inhalation of substances contained in e-cigarettes and vaping products. Drinking cannabis is a much healthier alternative to inhaling it.
Resolution: I want to sleep better
Solution: Nearly two-thirds of Americans use sleep medications. Sweet Dreams products can help eliminate the need for prescription or OTC sleeping pills. Sleep is one of the most common reasons people use cannabis. According to the Sleep Foundation, scientists believe that the sleep-promoting effects of cannabinoids are due to their interactions with cannabinoid receptors in the brain. When cannabinoids bind to these receptors, they send messages to increase levels of sleep-promoting adenosine and suppress the brain’s arousal system.
Resolution: I want to stop taking opioids for pain
Solution: Studies show a 64% reduction in opioid use in chronic pain patients who chose medical marijuana. Researchers found that 69% of study participants experienced some symptom relief when using cannabis for pain.
Sweet Dreams Vineyard products are sold to those 21 or older and are available in 18 dispensaries throughout Arizona. Like the Cannabernet, its popular Marijuarita is now available in 770mL bottles. Both products are also available in single-serve 210 mL bottles. The new H2Whoa lemon and mango THC-infused waters are offered in a 490mL bottle.
All Sweet Dreams Vineyard beverages are 100 mg THC strength and come with a dosing cap to ensure you can control and share in smaller doses. The cost ranges from $13-19 for a 210mL bottle of either Cannabernet or Marijuarita, and $20-29 for a 770mL bottle. The new H2Whoa lemon or mango flavored 490mL bottle cost $14. This season most dispensaries will be offering specials, and you can even preorder your favorite beverages online for easy pickup at your local dispensary.
Phoenix-based Sweet Dreams Vineyard uses nano-emulsification technology and natural ingredients to create cannabis-based adult beverages that are tasty, low-calorie, and a healthier alternative to alcohol or pharmaceuticals. Former University of Phoenix President Bill Gibbs founded the company. Visit sweetdreamsvineyard.com to learn more about these new cannabis products.
