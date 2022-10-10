Cave Creek is the embodiment of a pioneering spirit with its rich history right here in our backyard. From the mining town history to the shopping, hiking, horseback riding and local eateries, this town has something for everyone. When you arrive in the heart of Cave Creek the first thing you will notice is Frontier Town. Walking down the main street you will feel like you have gone back in time. In this old western town, you’ll see gallows and boot hill cemetery. There are several local shops to explore and pick up some local flavors and souvenirs.
Local eats
El Encanto - The most unique dining experience in Cave Creek
El Encanto is a romantic Old-World Mission-style restaurant cradled in the heart of Cave Creek. It really has the sights, sounds and Tastes of Mexico. Walk through the archway and you will feel as though you have been transported to Mexico with beautiful tile scenes, wrought iron gates and furnishings. It also has a picturesque pond, where diners famously sit along the water, under a covered patio, and observe and mingle with the playful wildlife, including ducks, turtles, owls and an amazing blue heron.
Tonto Bar & Grill - Best patio view in the area
Tonto Bar & Grill is built on a strong foundation that transcends most restaurants’ missions. Not only do they take great pride in their food, drinks and service – all of which are consistently outstanding – they also aim to preserve Arizona’s heritage through their cuisine and by sharing the stories of our property’s past. They fuse Southwestern and Native American ingredients and present them in a warm, welcoming atmosphere rich in Arizona lore.
Local Johnny’s - Food + Beer + Coffee
Family-owned eatery and pub.Think fresh. Think indulgent. You’ve found your happy place for both healthy food and comfort food! They have hand-picked an irresistible selection of adventurous craft beers and reliable favorites. They believe that they deserve great coffee. Their passion for coffee is an unstoppable force. Get your fix there.
Janey’s Coffeehouse and Bodega - One of the best breakfasts in the area
Located along Cave Creek Boulevard in the Town of Cave Creek, they are your North Valley scene for good food and local artists playing nightly on their patio. Come sit under the umbrella or under the stars and enjoy beautiful live music from a wide range of performers. Janey’s is blessed to have a beautiful outdoor patio with amazing scenery in every direction, live music and plenty of room for dancing.
The Grotto Cafe’ - The perfect lunch
The Grotto Café opened its doors in November 2011 and is a family-owned business. They serve award-winning locally roasted organic coffee from the Roastery of Cave Creek right here in town, fresh bagels and pastries along with breakfast and lunch. They also have a liquor license to complement their food and atmosphere. The decor is straight out of the past and days gone by and the space is complimented by a beautiful outdoor patio and lots of local shopping nearby.
Big Earl’s Greasy Eat - Throwback Retro Eats
Big Earls Greasy Eats has become a landmark in Cave Creek. Located in the heart of Cave Creek, Big Earl’s was born in the 1930s and started out as a gas station. The spot is the only known surviving example of a 1930s art deco Standard gas station in the greater Phoenix metropolis.
Libations
The Buffalo Chip Saloon and Steakhouse
It all started in 1951, the now famous Buffalo Chip Saloon has come a long way since its humble beginnings as a feed and bait shop along the way to Bartlett and Horseshoe lakes. The chip has something for everyone from dancing to live bull riding.
Harold's Cave Creek Corral
Harold’s - Cave Creek’s oldest business - Cave Creek Corral (and in 1950, Harold’s Cave Creek Corral). Live music and a variety of annual events make this landmark location a must-see. Former longtime Cave Creek Mayor Vincent Francia once said: “We all end up at Harold’s at some point. Sedona may have its vortexes, but Cave Creek has Harold’s and it’s the center of the universe.”
The Hideaway Grill & Roadhouse
These spots are somewhere bikers can have a place to ride out of town, have a few drinks and grab some grub. Since its opening, The Hideaway Grill and Roadhouse have become world-famous and are known to host some of the most prominent custom bike builders and motorcycle personalities in the industry.
Carefree Distilling
The local tasting room, Carefree Distilling offers a line of handcrafted premium bourbons and vodkas that are authentic, natural and superior in quality. The space offers indoor and outdoor seating with an impressive cocktail menu.
Events
Bike Week
Celebrating its 25th anniversary in April, this annual event is Cave Creek's biggest party of the year. Located at the world-famous Hideaway. Live music, motorcycles, bike displays, custom builders, giveaways, vendors and food and drinks.
Cave Creek Rodeo Days
For over 45 years the sport of rodeo has been alive and kicking in the Sonoran Desert. The Cave Creek Rodeo Days consists of a parade, mutton bustin', rodeo dances, a golf tournament, three action-packed PRCA Rodeo performances and more to round out a week-long celebration of the town’s western heritage. Proceeds of the rodeo support charitable organizations throughout the Sonoran Desert and assist the Town of Cave Creek with continued maintenance and enhancement of the Cave Creek Memorial Arena.
Trash Bash
Historic Big Earl’s Greasy Eats has implemented the annual summer Trash Bash event smack in the middle of summer. They have a trailer accompanied by a clothespin line, flamingos, beer and Jell-O shots. The event has costume contests, games and music themed after trailer parks.
Cave Creek Cactus Classic
A 23-mile bike race in the desert foothills of Cave Creek Regional and Spur Cross parks. Begins/ends in the Town of Cave Creek.
Sweets
The City Creamery
Hand-crafted ice cream, just like the good ol’ days using rock salt and ice made in small batches. They make all the ice cream in the shop, every day, producing one-of-a-kind flavors varying from traditional to unique.
Shopping
Rare Earth Gallery
A rockhound’s dream. They have curated a one-of-a-kind collection of minerals and fossils dating back millions of years. The store has unique sculptures, furniture, gems from around the world, and keepsakes.
Watson’s Hat Shop
The shop is a setback to the early 1900s of hat making. Using rare hat-making equipment they manufacture all sorts of hats. They make everything from cowboy hats, fedoras, Panama hats, golf hats, Aussie hats and ladies' hats. Marshall Shore, The Hip Historian said, “I got an incredible hat that fits me and my style like a glove.”
Retablo
Their mission is to bring a taste of the uniqueness of Mexico’s history and culture by offering a diverse assortment of handmade articles created by artisans. Their items are handcrafted and unique and beautifully imperfect.
Hiking
Spur Cross Trail
Discover this 5.2-mile loop trail near Cave Creek. Generally considered a moderately challenging route, it takes an average of one hour, 58 minutes to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking, horseback riding and mountain biking, so you'll likely encounter other people while exploring. The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome but must be on a leash.
Jewel of the Creek
A desert oasis with cottonwood and willow trees along Cave Creek, at the northern edge of the Town of Cave Creek and bordering the Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area. This trail has one of the last remaining perennial streams in Maricopa County. The unusual year-round presence of water supports a thriving environment for animals and plant life. Great spot for kids to explore the area.
Horseback riding
Cave Creek manages a network of trails in and around town that connect the neighborhoods in the area. Several of the trails allow for horseback riding. Horses always have the right of way. The Town of Cave Creek also allows horses on the sidewalks and pathways in town.
Cave Creek Trail Rides
They offer tours that are mixed with the history of the Old West and the surrounding Cave Creek mining town as you enjoy the Sonoran Desert. They offer horseback rides for beginners and experienced riders.
Windwalker Expeditions
Windwalker Expeditions is a private Arizona horseback riding company. This means that it's just you, or you and your party, and a guide. This unique and private setting allows them to plan a safe and exciting desert excursion for your small group at any horseback riding skill level — from novice to expert or a mix of both.
History
Cave Creek Museum
Worth visiting — with all the history in the area this is a perfect stop. The mission of the Cave Creek Museum is to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research and interpretive exhibits.
Handlebars
Cave Creek’s local version of Uber with so much more. Get picked up or dropped off by Handlebar’s five-seater golf cart while you get some great tips about the spots you don’t want to miss. Better yet, take one of their history tours to learn about the history of this mining town.
Arts
Sonoran Art League
The Sonoran Arts League is a non-profit 501(c)(3), volunteer-based, arts service organization dedicated to actively advancing art, artists and art education. The League began in 1975 as an informal gathering of local artists who put on art shows under the Tamarisk groves in Cave Creek.
Tours
Arizona Balloon Safaris
There is something incredibly serene about experiencing a bird's eye view as the sun rises and the world wakes up. Arizona Balloon Safaris is North America’s single largest hot air balloon floating silently over the majestic Sonoran Desert. They have been rated by Fodor’s Travel as one of the top 10 hot air balloon rides in the U.S.
Church Services
Church at the Chip
Ecclesia. Known as “Church at the Chip” or “Cowboy Church.” Services are at the Buffalo Chip Saloon in Cave Creek. The music is a mix of old and new, often with a bluegrass flavor, always with guitars and harmonica. They pitch it low enough for a guy to sing along without hitching up his pants and simple enough to join in the first time you visit.
