Nine local breweries will help educate the public on innovative water solutions at Scottsdale Water’s One Water Brewing Showcase, a one-of-a-kind event featuring beer made exclusively with the city’s ultra-purified, recycled water, Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5.
The event, which started in 2019, will take place at the Scottsdale Waterfront during the annual Canal Convergence event and is free to the public. Attendees 21 and over can purchase a sample pack which includes samples of each of the night’s beers made with the ultra-purified water. Souvenir sample mugs will also be provided to paying attendees.
"Scottsdale Water is excited to partner with several local breweries to create a fun and educational event that brings awareness to the global need for innovative water treatment technologies," the city department said in a public statement. "Participating local breweries are committed to water sustainability and conservation — especially during this time of prolonged drought and water shortages."
Partnering breweries include AZ Wilderness Brewing Co., Desert Monks Brewing Co., Fate Brewing Co., Four Peaks Brewing Co., Goldwater Brewing Co., North Mountain Brewing, O.H.S.O. Brewery, Uncle Bear’s Brewery and Walter Station Brewery.
The breweries received a delivery of ultra-purified, recycled water from Scottsdale’s Advanced Water Treatment Facility, which is the only permitted facility in Arizona to offer this water resource for sampling purposes. After recycled water is treated to A-plus standard, it undergoes several more purifying processes: ozonation, membrane ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis and ultraviolet photolysis. The final product results in a water quality which exceeds that of bottled water.
The ultra-purified recycled water is one way Scottsdale is using innovation and technology to solve today’s water supply shortages.
According to Scottsdale Water, most water utilities reuse their water in some capacity. Returned water is processed, treated and then sent to a natural buffer, like a lake, stream or aquifer, where the water can then be retrieved, treated, and sent into the potable water system. Direct Potable Use takes away the natural buffer and serves the water directly to the customer. The goal is to use this water source as a viable new water resource within the community in the near future — pending state approval.
Scottsdale Arts’ Canal Convergence: Water + Art + Light is a free, 10-night event featuring interactive and light-based artworks from around the world and a variety of family-friendly activities and performances at the Scottsdale Waterfront. This year’s event, from Friday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 13, is a celebration of the 10th anniversary of Canal Convergence and will include live music, dance performances, creative workshops, educational tours, augmented reality experiences, food and drink and more. For more information visit CanalConvergence.com.
Scottsdale Water, the city’s municipal water utility, has been providing quality drinking water and advanced reclamation services to Scottsdale businesses and residents for 50 years. An industry leader, the utility has been recognized with the prestigious Platinum Award for Utility Excellence by the Association of Municipal Water Agencies and the Utility of the Future Today from the EPA.
Learn more about the One Water Brewing Showcase at ScottsdaleAZ.gov.
