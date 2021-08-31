Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... The Woodbury burn scar in... Gila County in east central Arizona... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 100 AM MST Wednesday. * At 455 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Woodbury. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Apache Lake. Crabtree Wash This includes the following streams and drainages... Ash Creek, Barranca Creek, Lewis and Pranty Creek, Salt River, Reavis Creek, Pine Creek, Alder Creek, Bronco Creek and Burnt Corral Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Woodbury Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Arizona and southwest Arizona, including the following areas, in south central Arizona, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Tonopah Desert, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County. In southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley and Southeast Yuma County. * Through late Wednesday night. * Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms capable of producing flash flooding are expected this afternoon through Wednesday. Timing of heaviest rainfall expected Wednesday morning. Rain rates of up to 1-2 inches per hour (briefly higher at times) will likely lead to rapid runoff into washes, small streams, and poor drainage areas. Past and recent burn scars will be especially prone to flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&