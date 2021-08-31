The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
The Woodbury burn scar in...
Gila County in east central Arizona...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 100 AM MST Wednesday.
* At 455 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches
of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Woodbury. The debris flow can consist of rock,
mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury
Burn Scar.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Woodbury Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Apache Lake.
Crabtree Wash
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Ash Creek, Barranca Creek, Lewis and Pranty Creek, Salt River,
Reavis Creek, Pine Creek, Alder Creek, Bronco Creek and Burnt
Corral Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and
ditches in the Woodbury Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of south central Arizona and southwest Arizona, including
the following areas, in south central Arizona, Aguila Valley,
Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New
River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, East
Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal
Mountains, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal
County, Northwest Valley, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio
Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran
Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila
County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Tonopah Desert,
Tonto Basin and West Pinal County. In southwest Arizona, Central
La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley and Southeast Yuma
County.
* Through late Wednesday night.
* Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms capable of
producing flash flooding are expected this afternoon through
Wednesday. Timing of heaviest rainfall expected Wednesday morning.
Rain rates of up to 1-2 inches per hour (briefly higher at times)
will likely lead to rapid runoff into washes, small streams, and
poor drainage areas. Past and recent burn scars will be especially
prone to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
