Arizona Taco Festival
Photo courtesy of Arizona Taco Festival

Organizers of the 11th annual Arizona Taco Festival announced today that, with heightened public health concerns among the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and others, Salt River Fields and event producers have made the decision to postpone this year’s annual Arizona Taco Festival at Salt River Fields. Originally scheduled for Oct. 23–24, the festival will now be postponed to 2022, held April 9–10, and organizers will add an additional 2022 event, to be held Oct. 22–23.

All tickets purchased will automatically be honored on the new event date. More information will be sent to all ticket buyers by Aug. 31, including options for refunds.

In a released statement, organizers said, “Salt River Fields, in conjunction with R Entertainment and Arizona Taco Festival, el original, remains committed to delivering an exceptional and safe event experience, especially for avid taco fans. Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to seeing you in April and October!”

Salt River Fields is located at 7555 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale. All previous tickets purchased will automatically be honored on the new date. 

Find tickets for the 2022 dates. For the latest event details, visit the event website.

