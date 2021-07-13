Serving up self-described “Americano cuisine” alongside a large draft beer selection and crafted signature cocktails, The Preserve Tavern & Grille is now open in North Scottsdale.
Guests will enjoy a menu with a Southwestern flair, with items such as Preserve Poblano Rings, Diablo Eggs, Classy Meatloaf, PBLT (smoked pork belly sandwich), Fork and Knife Romaine Wedge Salad and Beignet Style Donuts topped with chocolate, caramel and powdered sugar to top of the meal.
The Preserve Tavern & Grille offers weekly specials starting with Taco Tuesdays, half off house bottles of wine and open mic night Wednesdays and trivia on Thursday, all you can eat fish and chips on Fridays and live music Friday and Saturday nights. Plus, they have a covered, dog-friendly patio that can be enjoyed any day of the week and military and first responders are honored daily with a 15 percent discount.
The Preserve Tavern & Grille located at 15745 N. Hayden Rd. Scottsdale. For additional information, call 480.590.4942 or visit thepreservegrille.com.
