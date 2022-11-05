Craft beer and country music make for a great pairing. Add two-time Daytona 500 Champion Michael Waltrip along with his Michael Waltrip Brewing Company, and a great festival is made for all this weekend.
At 6 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 5 the Michael Waltrip Craft Beer & Country Music Festival will beckon all NASCAR fans to Bell Bank Park as the champion hosts a rousing craft brew and country music festival on the eve of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway.
Tickets are available at BellBankPark.com or at Tixr.com at tixr.com/groups/bellbankparkspecialevents/events/michael-waltrip-craft-beer-country-music-fest-54044. Ticket options include the 5 p.m. early-entry VIP Happy Hour hosted by Waltrip himself and includes the first cold one on him! General Admission is at 6 p.m. to enjoy more than 20 craft beers.
Musical headliner is Hillbilly Deluxe, delivering their brand of high energy country tunes performed by a band of talented musicians who have performed country, classic rock, hard rock and everything in between for NASCAR, casino and NFL audiences. Exciting opener is DJ Jeffro & the Get Lit Dancers.
The Michael Waltrip Craft Beer & Country Music Festival is a 21-plus event.
Founded in 2020, Michael Waltrip Brewing Company's flagship brand, Two-Time lagers and ales, is the result of Waltrip’s quest to create "better beers" that are easy to drink, approachable, filled with quality ingredients, fabulously refreshing and brewed with craftsmanship. The fun and flavorful collection of beers, aptly named after Waltrip’s two-time Daytona 500 victories, features a “Blonde” ale; a coconut India Pale Ale “Checkered Past” and a Mexican-style lager “Vamanos.” For more information, visit MichaelWaltripBrewing.com.
Bell Bank Park is located in Mesa at 6321 S. Ellsworth Road.
