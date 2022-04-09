Sip, sip hooray! Carefree restaurant, Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse launched a new cocktail menu featuring its signature innovative take on liberating libations. We have the mixture for the restaurant’s new tiki-inspired Monkey See Monkey Do cocktail now on the menu below:
Monkey See Monkey Do:
- Monkey Shoulder Scotch
- Pineapple
- Honey
- Lemon
- Orgeat Amaro Angostura
- Orange bitters
If the tiki-inspired drink isn’t quite to your taste, we suggest Judy’s Bloom—named after the restaurant’s own beloved Miss Judy, and featuring Judy’s house-made limoncello with St. George Citrus Vodka, elderflower, strawberry, lemon, and sparkling wine; Chamoflauge—a chamomile martini with chamomile-infused Botanist Gin, Lillet Blanc, Cointreau, lemon, and Absinthe Essence; or Bells & Whistles—a play on a traditional Moscow Mule but amped up with Corazon Tequila, sweet red bell pepper, lemon, ginger beer, and basil.
Or, for those that knew the beloved Paul Keeler—otherwise known as “Poppy Keeler”— who passed away last year, raise a glass to him with The Silver Fox, named in his honor and dedicated to carrying on his legacy. The Silver Fox features Buffalo Trace Bourbon, espresso, black walnut bitters, and orange peel. A portion of the proceeds from this cocktail will be donated to Paul’s men’s group, Embark Men.
Enjoy one of these refreshing sips, or one of the restaurant’s other new enticing options, at the bar, during dinner, or on the patio.
Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse is located at 7212 East Ho Hum Road in Carefree. For more information or to make a reservation, call 602.374.4784 or visit www.keelerssteakhouse.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.