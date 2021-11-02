Frank Soldano says that he had cruised the Valley’s bar scene for six years before settling into the newly opened French inspired Mediterranean restaurant Francine, about year ago.

Coyly referring to himself as the “Spiritual Advisor,” he was not expecting to be responsible for designing an entire cocktail menu.

“I felt honored, nervous and excited to help lead the collaborative efforts of the Summer menu,” said Soldano. “I also understood the importance of maintaining the integrity in this new menu by reflecting on the prior cocktail menu — which was so beautifully done.”

He and the other bartenders felt inspired to create a menu that offered their guests hand-crafted cocktails that matched the cuisine of Francine in uniqueness, quality and complexity.

Soldano teamed up with the restaurant’s executive chef, Brian Archibald for motivation.

Pulling cocktail ingredients from a cookbook is not your typical bartender’s method, “Luckily, there’s no shortage of French cookbooks,” laughed Saldano, reminiscing about the early trial and errors of his flavor pairings.

With fall season arriving in the Valley, Soldano is enthusiastic about new cocktail flavors that will be hitting the restaurant. Expect to see flavors like fresh pumpkin, orchard fruits, and the one Soldano’s most excited for: baking spices.

In the meantime, savor the flavors of summer a little while longer at home with his recipe for Le Dauphin.

Francine is located in the luxury wing at Scottsdale Fashion Square, 4710 N. Goldwater Blvd., Scottsdale. For reservations call 480.690.6180 or visit www.francinerestaurant.com.