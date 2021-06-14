Garrison Brothers_Laguna Madre Bottle and Glass.jpg

Garrison Brothers' Laguna Madre 

To celebrate the launch of Laguna Madre — Garrison Brothers’ oldest and rarest expression to date — Bourbon & Bones and Garrison Brothers, Texas’ first-legal bourbon distillery, will come together for a night of whiskey inspired fun.

Garrison Brothers_Charlie Garrison

Charlie Garrison

Charlie Garrison will guide guests through a tasting of four of Garrison Brothers’ award-winning expressions: Small Batch, Honey Dew, Single Barrel and the coveted opportunity to sip Laguna Madre. This year’s release of Laguna Madre is already sold out, so this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The “Meet the Maker” event, which will feature passed appetizers paired with each expression, will take place at Bourbon & Bones Saturday, June 26, in Scottsdale from 5–7pm.

Tickets are $150 and can be purchased by calling Bourbon & Bones at 480.597.9459

For additional information, visit bourbonandbonesaz.com or garrisonbros.com.

