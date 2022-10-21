Join the Holland Community Center for an interactive “who dunnit” mystery evening with the Masquerade Mystery Dinner Party Saturday, Oct. 22.
“This is a first time event for the Holland Community Center but we plan to make it an annual event,” Carole Schwietz, an administrator at the Holland Community Center. “It is a fundraiser for the programming for the Holland Community Center.
According to Schwietz, a theater troupe has been hired to perform, engage the audience and guide them through solving the mystery. Anyone in the room could be the guilty party, or at least an accomplice, or even the corpse. In true masquerade fashion, Schwietz said they are “encouraging guests to wear masks and costumes.”
The evening kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails at a cash bar. However, Schwietz said guests are welcome to get there early to browse through the Glass Pumpkin Patch — which has hundreds of handmade, one-of-a-kind glass pumpkins on display and available for sale — before the mystery begins. Then, at 6 p.m., dinner will be provided by the Black Lion Café and the cash bar will have beer, wine and cocktails available.
The Masquerade Mystery Dinner will be at the center, located at 34250 N. 60th Street, Building B, in Scottsdale.
Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online through the Holland Community Center website or in-person at the community center front desk. Proceeds from the event benefit the Holland Center, which has a mission to drive community enrichment through arts, education, and community service programs for all generations. Schwietz said those programs range from educational classes to fine arts and beyond.
“We host many different art classes, such as how to draw, painting in different mediums, pottery, jewelry making and fused glass projects,” she said. “We also offer classes on the history of our country, current events and health. As we emerge from Covid, we plan to offer a Creative Kids program for after school and Saturdays to engage youngsters in the arts, writing, photography, pottery and the list goes on.”
It also supports other community organizations as well, such as the Desert Foothills Theater, Desert Awareness Committee and the Holland Gallery of Fine Art, to name a few.
The Holland Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and receives 100% of its funding from donors. For those who wish to contribute but cannot make it to the Masquerade Mystery Dinner Saturday, Oct. 22, there are several different ways to donate. For more information about the Holland Community Center, its programs, mission and ways to donate, visit HollandCenter.org.
