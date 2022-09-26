On Monday, Sept. 26, Macayo’s Mexican Food is celebrating 76 wonderful years in the Valley of the Sun along with National Chimichanga Day, which of course is the signature dish at Macayo’s.
In honor of this special day and this special dish, Macayo’s locations around the Valley are offering the delicious Macayo’s Original Chimichanga (with choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken) all day long for just $10 (regularly priced at $12, a la carte). Guests can round out their meal with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans for just .76 cents each.
Macayo’s Mexican Food restaurants Valleywide:
- Ahwatukee, 12637 S. 48th St., 480-598-5101
- ASU Tempe, 650 N. Scottsdale Road, 480-967-2552
- Glendale, 6012 W. Bell Road, 602-298-8080
- Chandler, 2885 Alma School Road, 480-761-3949
- Goodyear, 1474 N. Litchfield Road, 623-209-7000
- Mesa, 1920 S. Dobson Road, 480-820-0237
- Scottsdale, 8608 E. Shea Blvd., 480-590-0658
- Mesa, 6538 E. Superstition Springs Blvd., 480-807-1846
- Surprise, 15565 W. Bell Road, 623-214-5950
- Coming Soon – Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, 6033 S. Sossaman Road.
For more, visit macayo.com.
