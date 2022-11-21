Enjoy holiday gift shopping at gas station/car wash, The Thumb in Scottsdale, which has a gift shop boutique featuring lots of adorable Christmas items and Arizona-specific merchandise.
The Thumb is a beloved Scottsdale landmark that is best known for its award-winning barbecue, bakery, car wash and service, beautiful artisan gift market and for being featured in “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
Opened in 2012 inside a gas station/car wash, The Thumb has become an unlikely but enormously popular destination for barbecue in the Valley. Its melt-in-your-mouth brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken and Kansas City barbecue sauce are big hits among customers, including Guy Fieri. They even have an amazing fish tank that was featured on “Animal Planet.”
Folks come to The Thumb from all over Arizona to fill up on gas, get their car washed, and while they wait, they relax and enjoy a delicious breakfast, lunch, or dinner, gourmet coffee and even do some shopping in the high-end gift shop boutique.
The Thumb’s gift shop boutique is filled with lots of adorable and whimsical Arizona and Scottsdale-specific merchandise. This is a great spot to do some fun holiday shopping.
Plus, now on Fridays and Saturdays, between 5 and 7 p.m., The Thumb features free live music with local musicians and offers a terrific $10 Happy Hour Menu.
The Thumb is located at 9393 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale. For more information, call 480-513-8186 or visit thethumb.com.
