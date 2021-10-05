Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails at the Hotel Palomar Phoenix is known for its undiscovered flavors and award-winning cocktail program. Now, the hotel’s new executive chef, Brian Peterson, has taken dining to a new level with a menu that debuted at the end of August. Described as New American Cuisine, guests can savor dishes that range from sophisticated shareable plates to an impressive, curated beef program. They can also be paired with a line-up of new creative cocktails.
“The menu is very approachable and made with the freshest, all-natural, quality ingredients that are seasonally sourced from the area’s best local farmers,” said Peterson. “The vibrancy and energy of our downtown Phoenix location is exhilarating and we are thrilled that our neighborhood restaurant is in the center of it all.”
Notable Starters & Sharables include comfort foods such as local Noble Bread accompanied with house-cultured butter and sea salt or the adult-styled Mac & Cheese served with linguica, tallegio, grape, arugula and sambuca. Other options include Chef’s specialty Chicken Wings with whipped carrots, celery heart and Pt. Reyes blue cheese; Fried Brussels Sprouts served with Manchego, green peppercorn aioli and lemon zest; Beef Cheek Poutine with cheese curds, giardenerra and bone marrow gravy; and a Mushroom Pate served with carrot jam, pickled and onion charred toast points.
Some of the signature libations include the Blue Hound Signature Old Fashioned; Buffalo Tears, Red & Smoky; War of the Roses and the Machinist featuring top-notch gins, and brown spirits. The beverage list also includes a variety of microbrews, bourbon flights, champagne, wine, and local draft beers.
We caught up with the chef in September, and he shared with us his background, his philosophy on dining and where he finds his culinary inspiration. |CST
Who are you? Please, briefly introduce yourself.
My name is Brian Peterson. I was born and raised in Chicago and moved to Arizona in the summer of 1999. I have three kids and two stepchildren and have a beautiful wife named Michelle.
How did you get into the restaurant business/where were you trained?
I spent the majority of my childhood eating out in various types of restaurants due to my mom’s inability to cook. My dad worked within the food service industry, so I was able to see that side of the business. Consequently, I got jobs in restaurants in Chicago and Arizona and have a bachelor’s degree in Food & Beverage management from Roosevelt University and a Culinary Arts degree from Scottsdale Culinary Institute.
From where do you draw your culinary inspiration?
I draw culinary inspiration from all over. Inspiration could be from past dishes, different restaurant experiences, the internet, old cookbooks, learning new techniques, food seasons, friends, random thoughts, etc.
How would you describe the flavor profile of your restaurant?
American gastro pub fare with fine dining techniques and refinement; yet, approachable and not to scary.
What are some of the interesting industry trends that you are seeing?
I think the trend that continues to hold true and will for quite a while, is quality food served in an approachable and friendly way.
Do you focus on sourcing local ingredients? If so, what is your philosophy behind that focus and how do you achieve it?
I do like to source local ingredients when it is possible and feasible. There is also such a great opportunity to source other ingredients from around the world as well. I think you need to have a happy balance of local and worldwide.
What is your favorite dish at your restaurant?
We change the menu so often I can’t say I have a favorite dish.
What is your go-to dish to cook at home? Or do you let someone else take over the kitchen?
I don’t really have a go-to meal to cook at home but usually during the holidays or other special events, my friends and family enjoy Roasted Beef Tenderloin with Boursin Mashed Potato and a Brandy Mushroom Cream Sauce.
What are the elements that make for a memorable meal?
Quality and originality.
The Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix and Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails are located at 2 East Jefferson St. in Downtown Phoenix.
To contact the hotel, call 602.253.6633 or visit www.kimptonhotels.com. Contact the restaurant at 602.258.0231 or visit www.bluehoundkitchen.com.
