In honor of eight years in business at its D.C. Ranch location, Jalapeño Inferno is inviting Arizonans to a Halloween-themed celebration Friday, Oct. 29, where guests can enjoy an all-day party full of live music, costume contests and giveaways.
People will also be treated to themed food and drink specials at the family owned and operated Mexican restaurant, including two house tequila shots for $8, two Acapulco Margaritas for $8 and a shredded chicken or beef burrito platter for $8.
In honor of Halloween, the anniversary celebration will also include a costume contest to recognize the craziest, funniest and scariest costumes that guests wear to the event.
“My wife Laura and I are so grateful to our staff and community for their incredible support over the past eight years,” said Terry Craig, Jalapeño Inferno co-owner. “Jalapeño Inferno has grown into one of the Valley’s most respected and recognized restaurants known for quality, authentic Mexican cuisine, and we are so excited to share this exciting anniversary with those who have helped us get to where we are now.”
Terry and Laura Craig are the owners of Jalapeño Inferno, who took over its original location on Pinnacle Peak and Scottsdale Roads in 1999. The Craigs have spent the past 22 years growing the brand into the local favorite it is today and have expanded to add three more locations. The first location will be turning 23 this December and the Park West location will celebrate its second anniversary this November.
The Sonoran-Mexican restaurant is known for its delicious Mexican-themed food, scratch-made cocktails, amazing array of specials year-round and one of the Valley’s best happy hours. It is one of the Valley’s most respected and recognized names for quality, authentic Mexican food.
Reservations to the Halloween anniversary party at Jalapeño Inferno’s D.C. Ranch Market Street restaurant (located at 20825 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale) are not required but strongly recommended. To make a reservation, call 480-513-8332.
For more information on Jalapeño Inferno, visit jalapenoinferno.com.
