Humble Bistro recently opened its second location in Gilbert. Owner and Corporate Chef Jorge Gomez has touched many restaurants in the Valley and now brings you an experience of the senses. The Food Network star is meticulous about every restaurant detail, and his passion is palpable.
Gomez earned his bachelor's degree in culinary arts in Mexico and worked all over Europe as part of his internship program. He came to the Valley in his early 20s and worked in all aspects of the business at numerous restaurants, including Caffé Boa, Chelsea's Kitchen, The Vig and Postino's. Moreover, he took first place on several Food Network shows, including Guy Fieri's Grocery Games and The Ultimate Summer Cookout. He is an artist with food and puts things in place for you to emotionally connect with it.
"Everything in food creates sensations in our mind, so now instead of creating food, I'm actually designing food," said Gomez.
The menu at Humble Bistro is that of an eclectic European flair. Gomez incorporates food with a mix of New American, Spanish, Italian, Mexican and French influences. Everything is fresh and homemade at Humble Bistro, including pasta, bread and sauces. There is imagination in each dish, and nothing is mainstream. For example, the Humble Brussels includes candied bacon over charred jalapeno cilantro hummus topped with Pepitas, pecorino and aged balsamic. More so, every lasagna is separately made to order and layered with rich marinara, fresh mozzarella, ricotta and fresh basil. The pizzas are made with a sourdough crust handcrafted over three days to achieve a crispy outer texture with a light and airy center. The Cauliflower Tahina is tossed in an umami tahini dressing over vinaigrette arugula, topped with pepitas and crushed chilis.
The ambiance at Humble Bistro is warm and inviting, with a beautiful dining room, delicate light fixtures and an exquisite bar area. The music is carefully selected to match the restaurant's elegance. Furthermore, Gomez and his partner hand-pick each bottle of wine on their list with food pairing in mind.
They do not take reservations at Humble Bistro; however, seating is available for groups of up to eight. Although kids are welcome, there is no specific kid menu as Gomez encourages even the youngest of diners to try his cuisine.
"We have a responsibility to all our guests. We have great food, service and wine, and that is what we are," he said.
Gomez and his partners also own Humble Pie in Happy Valley and the Humble Bistro on High Street in north Scottsdale. There are plans to open a third Humble Bistro location in downtown Phoenix and an oyster house concept near the north Scottdale location. The Gilbert location is at 1524 E. Williams Field Road. The hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
East Valley resident Darla S. Hoffmann is a certified sommelier and certified specialist of wine. Reach her at aboutwine@mail.com and follow her at aboutwineinaz.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.