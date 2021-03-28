From a chance conversation at a Valley restaurant in 2016 to the anticipated 2022 opening of a brand-new distilling center in Carefree, it has been an educational and fun journey for Mike and Renea McQuiggan of Carefree Spirits Distillery. From their Tasting Room II in Cave Creek, the couple shared their story.
“Renea has worked out of the house forever — 10 years,” Mike shared. “I retired in 2016. When I retired, she’s like, ‘You can’t hang around here in my office. You know, we gotta find you a hobby.’
“So, we were drinking one day at Eddie Merlot’s, this is in 2016.We were the only ones there and they told us this story. The Garrison Brothers had just come in, Charlie Garrison lives here in Cave Creek, and he was out at the farm in Texas with Dan drinking and his wife Nancy came out and said, ‘If you’re gonna drink all night you oughta make your own whiskey.’ And we were in the car driving home and Renea goes, ‘We can do that. We can make whiskey.’ She has a farm in Kansas that’s been in her family for four generations and she says, ‘Let's use the corn from my farm and make whiskey.’”
Mike was game. But they didn’t know how to make whiskey. So, off to Moonshine University in Louisville, Kentucky, they went.
“One of the things they told us was it’s going to take you two to three years to get your distillery license, so, get somebody to make your mash bill right now, get it in barrels so that your barrels are aging, so that when you finally can open you have product you can sell,” Mike said.
The couple took that advice, and fast forward to March 2019, when Elysian Desert Distilleries, Inc. opened with a distillery and tasting room in Carefree. The tasting room was small, and never quite took off, which prompted the opening of Tasting Room II in Cave Creek in January 2020. Then the pandemic hit. But the community didn’t let them down.
“I sat in here seven days a week, from noon to four for nine weeks. And there were only two days where somebody didn’t come in and buy a bottle,” Mike shared. “So, the locals really were supportive and saved us. It was amazing.”
Now, with two small batch, hand blended bourbons, a line of flavored vodkas and international awards for both under their belt, the duo plans to expand their distribution, with a goal to go national. To do that however, they need to expand their output, which prompted the recent purchase of a 1-acre parcel in Carefree — on Cave Creek Road just past Tom Darlington. With an anticipated mid-2022 completion, the facility will house the distillery, bottling plant, additional tasting room, gift shop and event center.
“This parcel is in an amazing location for the company,” Renea shared. “We believe this will become a destination location as the company expands its production to a national level.”
As part of the expansion efforts, Elysian morphed into Carefree Spirits Distillery — a name that Renea said better reflected the product and gave it more of a sense of place.
“We are very excited to expand our operation in the same town where Carefree Bourbon and Chakra Vodka came to life.” |CST
Try It at Home
The mixologist at Carefree Spirits' tasting room was kind enough to share their Blackberry Old Fashioned and Kokopelli’s Heart recipes with us. Find Carefree Bourbon and Chakra Vodka at Tasting Room II and at local retailers, including Total Wine & More.
Blackberry Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
2oz Carefree 90 proof Bourbon
.25oz Blackberry Liqueur
.25oz Simple Syrup
Dashes Orange Bitters
Directions:
In a mixing glass, add your syrup, liqueur, bitters, ice and bourbon. Stir in a smooth upward motion for about 10–15 seconds. Use your julep strainer to strain over a large ice sphere, garnish with 2 Luxardo Cherries and a flame kissed Orange Peel.
Kokopelli’s Heart
Ingredients:
1.5oz Chakra Vodka: Heart
.5oz Elysian Liqueur
Dashes Orange Bitters
Half a Lime, squeezed
Soda Water
Directions:
In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients (except Soda Water). Shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Strain over ice and fill with soda.
