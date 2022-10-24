STK Steakhouse knows Halloween isn’t just for the kids, which is why its hosting its first Masquerade Vibe Ball Dinner Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 for the adults to let loose.
At the masquerade, adults can still enjoy all the fun things about the spooky holiday — costumes, sweet treats, pumpkins and hanging out with friends — but all geared toward adults.
No one will be handing out candy corn, popcorn balls or stale mini-chocolates, STK has created an entire pumpkin-themed menu complete with cocktails, entrees and desserts.
Costumes are the highlight of any Halloween party, and there will be a costume contest to see whose is the best. Besides bragging rights, the winner will receive a $250 STK gift card. To enter, guests must take a photo in costume at the venue, post it to Instagram, tag @STK_Scottsdale and use the hashtag #STKostumeContest.
There will also be a live DJ playing top 40s, throwbacks and Halloween favorites to keep the party going all night long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.