In late July, The Boulders Resort & Spa announced that Drew Wetmore had been appointed executive chef. In his new role, he will oversee the resort’s five busy kitchens including the Palo Verde Restaurant, Grill Kitchen & Bar, Spotted Donkey Cantina, Spa Café, the Discovery Lounge and Pool Pavilion. He plans to oversee the menu development and the food preparation that respects the integrity of the region by incorporating local Arizona produce and freshly foraged ingredients from the resort’s own certified organic garden.
“Chef Drew takes much of his culinary inspiration from nature,” said John Maskovich, director of Food & Beverage. “He has even modeled the new plate design from surrounding landscape.”
Boulders Resort & Spa is located at 34631 N. Tom Darlington Dr. Carefree. For additional information, call 480.488.9009 or visit www.theboulders.com.
We caught up with Chef Wetmore in August, and he shared a bit about himself, his culinary inspiration and his focus at the Boulders. |CST
Who are you? Please, briefly introduce yourself.
My Name is Drew Wetmore, I am an Arizona native and local chef that has been working in the industry here in my home state for the last 19 years. I use this local knowledge to create new and interesting flavors for those who want a Taste of the Southwest and the natural treasures of this region.
How did you get into the restaurant business/where were you trained?
While attending high school in Tucson, I was a part of the FEAST Program. Being a part of such a curriculum offered me the change to grow my passion for food at a young age. It was in this class (teacher’s name was Mrs. Connie Campbell) where I began refining the skills and the work ethic that was needed to bring me to lead the Boulders culinary program.
Moving to the Phoenix valley after graduation was a necessity for me to continue my education at Scottsdale Culinary Institute in the fall of 2005. There I received my bachelor’s degree in Hotel and Restaurant management with a focus on Culinary Administration.
From where do you draw your culinary inspiration?
I draw a large amount of my inspiration from our incredible Sonoran Desert landscape as well the harvest from our expansive certified organic garden right here on the property. We also work closely with local farmers and artisans that provide such amazing products to this area.
How would you describe the flavor profile of your restaurant?
With having multiple restaurants here at the Boulders, my team and I can showcase multiple flavor profiles. Ranging from upscale bistro fare or New Mexico style Southwest cuisine to upscale contemporary Southwest fine dining, our talented team offers something for every palate.
Do you focus on sourcing local ingredients? If so, what is your philosophy behind that focus and how do you achieve it?
Sticking with the natural theme of the Boulders, I focus on sourcing local, organic and natural ingredients to elevate the experience of all of our outlets. As I move forward, I look to create new relationships and solidify existing ones with our local vendors, farmers and craftsman.
What is your favorite dish at your restaurant? Why?
My favorite dish featured at the Boulders is the Mesquite Roasted Wagyu Striploin. The tender nature of the beef, coupled with the organic root vegetables and smoothed out by the silky carrot puree shows that simplicity exceptional ingredients can create an experience all on their own.
What is your go-to dish to cook at home? Or do you let someone else take over the kitchen?
I can’t say I have one “go-to dish” or a style. We also have a full organic garden at our home so, I have fresh produce right at my fingertips at a moment’s notice. My grill and pizza oven have been working hard this summer helping me create and indulge on the freshest of meals.
What are the elements that make for a memorable meal?
A memorable meal to me consists of a balanced flavor profile that can transport you to the best part of your consciousness. Textures, acidity and depth must all be in sync to bring you to your own version of food nirvana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.