Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, has announced the launch of its new Frozen Hot Chocolate Shake made with Ghirardelli. The limited-time offer is available to order starting tomorrow, Jan. 4 through Feb. 14 at all Freddy’s locations nationwide.
Freddy’s Frozen Hot Chocolate Shake made with Ghirardelli is created by blending Freddy’s signature vanilla frozen custard with Ghirardelli Hot Cocoa and marshmallow sauce. The shake is topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with more hot cocoa powder.
“Our all-new Frozen Hot Chocolate Shake is incredibly reminiscent of having a cup of hot chocolate, making it a fitting dessert to enjoy during the winter season,” said Laura Rueckel, chief marketing officer. “The Ghirardelli Hot Cocoa adds a premium and decadent taste to our creamy vanilla frozen custard and pairs perfectly with the rich marshmallow sauce.”
In addition to the new seasonal shake, Freddy’s limited-time French Onion Steakburger will remain on the menu through Feb. 14, due to its popularity and an overwhelming amount of positive guest feedback requesting its extension.
