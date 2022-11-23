The holiday season is upon us and everyone is undoubtedly thinking about their menus. Whether you opt for a traditional or an elaborately unique meal, everyone wants an enjoyable gastronomical experience. If you are like me, wine is as important at the dinner table as food. The right wine will enhance the flavors as well as the celebration.
Some of you may wish to serve one or two wines for the entire meal, from appetizers to dessert, while others prefer a different wine with each course. I will share my recommendations for the simple and elegant as well as the intense oenophiles.
Some delightful appetizer pairings include soft cheeses like camembert or brie with a dry sparkling wine such as Champagne or a crisp, unoaked Chardonnay. The contrast of flavors will offer a beautiful mouthfeel. Another starter may be stuffed mushrooms with a lovely Pinot Noir or a Gamay from Beaujolais, bringing the aromas of the forest floor together in harmony.
Heading into the main course, you can pair your wine with the meat or protein instead of trying to please all the side dishes. A familiar choice like turkey will pair beautifully with Pinot Noir from Oregon or Burgundy, France. Furthermore, a Gamay, Oaked Chardonnay or Viognier will also work without diminishing the accompanying dishes. However, if you wish to go a bit bolder, considering the flavors of rich gravy and mashed potatoes, serve the meal with a Bordeaux-style wine or Merlot. For a beef tenderloin or leg of lamb roast pairing, you will want to stick with the bigger reds from Bordeaux or go with an Argentinian Cabernet Sauvignon or Malbec; lamb also loves an herbaceous Syrah/Shiraz. Moreover, if your main course is a holiday ham, try something like Zinfandel or a Chenin Blanc from Vouvray, the sweet and salty meat begs for a fruity wine.
Vegetarian main dishes like roasted cauliflower steaks with cranberry apple chutney or mushroom and sweet potato pot pie would be happy with a beautiful Pinot Noir, Gamay, Sangiovese, Oaked Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc from Vouvray or Viognier.
Finally comes the dessert. For the ultimate pairing, ensure the wine is just a bit sweeter than the dessert. For example, a classic pumpkin pie with a Tawny Port or an apple pie with a Marsala would be delectable. However, staying with late-harvest wines like Sauternes or Riesling will bring you a savory and joyful marriage. If you prefer a classic red wine with your pie, go with a red Zinfandel. Further, chocolate mousse and cheesecakes pair best with California Pinot Noirs, Merlots or Rieslings.
When pairing food with wine, keep in mind your cooking method and if you are using a sauce. For instance, a deep-fried turkey can stand up to a heartier wine than one roasted in the oven or grilled. Additionally, the richer the gravy or sauce, the more robust you can go with your wine. There are many options and experimenting is the best way to discover what your palate enjoys. My best tip is to remember to match the intensity of the food and wine so as not to overwhelm or diminish either. And, to all of you guests who are not hosting the occasion, you are almost always safe with a lovely bottle of Pinot Noir. My favorites are from Burgundy, France.
Phoenix resident Darla S. Hoffmann is a certified sommelier and certified specialist of wine. Reach her at aboutwine@mail.com and follow her at aboutwineinaz.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.